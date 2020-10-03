Local Author Spotlight: Joseph Broadway

Name: Joseph Broadway

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I live in Stafford and I have lived here for about 27 years. U.S. military brought me here. (I’m retired from the U.S. Navy.)

I was inspired to write this book because: This is one of the many gifts that I’ve been given by God to help Him spread His gospel through poetic expression. Our God is not a traditional God, He is a diversified God that will use different ways to communicate to advance, enhance and bring people to salvation. Amen!

Favorite time to write/place to write: Don’t have a favorite place or time to write. When I’m inspired, I write; when the Holy Spirit speaks, I write.

Future plans as an author: To continue to write my books of spiritual empowerment, edification, truth and to continue to inspire my readers.