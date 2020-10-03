Local Author Spotlight: Joseph Broadway

Name: Joseph Broadway
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I live in Stafford and I have lived here for about 27 years. U.S. military brought me here. (I’m retired from the U.S. Navy.)
I was inspired to write this book because: This is one of the many gifts that I’ve been given by God to help Him spread His gospel through poetic expression. Our God is not a traditional God, He is a diversified God that will use different ways to communicate to advance, enhance and bring people to salvation. Amen!
Favorite time to write/place to write: Don’t have a favorite place or time to write. When I’m inspired, I write; when the Holy Spirit speaks, I write.
Future plans as an author: To continue to write my books of spiritual empowerment, edification, truth and to continue to inspire my readers.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I love expressing myself through this form of communication. Through this gift from God, I’ve grown tremendously and I know I will continue to grow as God continues to speak in this form to me. My relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ has become extremely personal and I love it. The process of publishing a book is very rewarding. I’m more knowledgeable about how a book is selected for publishing. The book must have great content in it before it will be taken seriously by the publisher. I was blessed to have my book accepted by Christian Faith Publishing, a very well-respected publishing company.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up, express yourself, you have a voice and your voice should be heard if you have anything to say that will enhance and uplift our community especially in the times that we are living in today.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: “Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry”
Plot summary: Kingdom Business Spiritual Poetry is a book that will teach us God’s word through poetry. It is a heartwarming compendium of poetry that bears wisdom on God’s word and invites the reader to partake and uplift their discernment of God.
Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing Co.
Genre: Poetry
Who should read my book? “Anyone who hath an ear let him hear what thus saith the Lord”!
You can buy my book: Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and Apple iTunes.
