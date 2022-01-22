Local Author Spotlight: Joseph Lewis

My advice for those trying to write a book: Write. No excuses, just write. Don’t give up! I think I can wallpaper a room in my house with all the rejections I’ve received, but I’m in good company when it comes to published authors who have been rejected. While it can be discouraging, you cannot let it get you down. Keep after it. And read. One cannot write well unless one reads.

About my work

Plot summary of newest title: Working with a joint multi-law enforcement task force, Detective Pat O’Connor infiltrated a Ukrainian crime family headed by Dmitry Andruko. O’Connor and his control, Detective Paul Eiselmann, were the linchpins in the guilty verdict. The two detectives thought it was over, but it was only the beginning. Eiselmann planned for a quiet weekend with his family at home. O’Connor planned on attending a high school soccer game and then head to Wisconsin for a fishing trip with another cop, Detective Jamie Graff and four teenage, adopted brothers: George Tokay, Brian Evans, Brett McGovern, and Michael Two Feathers. But Andruko is ruthless and vindictive. From his prison cell, he hires two contract killers to kill both O’Connor and Eiselmann and anyone else in the way. The killers can be anyone. The killers could be anywhere, and the killers could strike at any time. The quiet weekend and the short vacation turn into a deadly nightmare as O’Connor’s and Eiselmann’s lives and the lives of the four boys are in peril.