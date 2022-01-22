Local Author Spotlight: Joseph Lewis

Name: Joseph Lewis
Websites: facebook.com/Joseph.Lewis.Author and jrlewisauthor.blog
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Lived in Stafford County with my wife, Kim, and two daughters, Emily and Hannah, since 2008. Past administrator with Stafford County Public Schools, now semi-retired.
I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve always enjoyed writing. My sixth-grade teacher gave us story starters, which were a paragraph or two on a note card. We were to finish the story in our own way. I think that’s when I caught the writing bug. Only since 2014 have I had books published. All eight are available on Amazon and each is in the thriller/suspense genre.
Favorite time/place to write: I write for two hours each evening in my family room on my laptop. I like to be around my family. I don’t like to write in a room by myself, and I need to have a TV or music on in the background. Noise doesn’t bother me.
Future plans as an author: Keep writing! I enjoy it too much not to. I see myself writing in my retirement.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It’s hard work. First, it’s the writing and the editing and that takes time and patience. The hard part is not to rush it. Writing isn’t a race, and it isn’t a competition. But after the book is written and edited, you find an agent or a publisher and then, when finally published, you have to help market it. I think for me, that is one of the more frustrating aspects to writing and getting published, because the time spent on marketing takes away time from writing.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Write. No excuses, just write. Don’t give up! I think I can wallpaper a room in my house with all the rejections I’ve received, but I’m in good company when it comes to published authors who have been rejected. While it can be discouraging, you cannot let it get you down. Keep after it. And read. One cannot write well unless one reads.
About my work
Book titles: “Blaze In, Blaze Out,” published in January. Previously published: the trilogy “Stolen Lives,” “Shattered Lives” and “Splintered Lives”; a prequel, “Taking Lives,” and “Caught in a Web,” “Spiral Into Darkness” and “Betrayed.”
Plot summary of newest title: Working with a joint multi-law enforcement task force, Detective Pat O’Connor infiltrated a Ukrainian crime family headed by Dmitry Andruko. O’Connor and his control, Detective Paul Eiselmann, were the linchpins in the guilty verdict. The two detectives thought it was over, but it was only the beginning. Eiselmann planned for a quiet weekend with his family at home. O’Connor planned on attending a high school soccer game and then head to Wisconsin for a fishing trip with another cop, Detective Jamie Graff and four teenage, adopted brothers: George Tokay, Brian Evans, Brett McGovern, and Michael Two Feathers. But Andruko is ruthless and vindictive. From his prison cell, he hires two contract killers to kill both O’Connor and Eiselmann and anyone else in the way. The killers can be anyone. The killers could be anywhere, and the killers could strike at any time. The quiet weekend and the short vacation turn into a deadly nightmare as O’Connor’s and Eiselmann’s lives and the lives of the four boys are in peril.
Publisher: Black Rose Writing
Publication date: Jan. 6
Genre: Thriller/crime/detective
Who should read my books? One reviewer compared my writing to James Patterson, a tremendous compliment. So anyone who likes thriller/crime/mystery with precise police and forensic work, with characters you get to know and fall in love with. I use my counseling and psychology background in my writing and my characters reflect that, especially the adolescents who have flaws but are endearing.