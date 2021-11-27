Local Author Spotlight: Laura Stephens Cole

My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up. Never let anyone tell you that it can’t be done. Self-publishing is an option for getting your book published, but do some research to find a reputable company.

ABOUT MY BOOK

Title: “Mr. Snow’s Magical Christmas”

Plot Summary: Mr. Snow was given the opportunity to take a long vacation and time away from his busy job at the North Pole. With his trusty sleigh and magical cane, he searches for a nice quiet place to rest until the hustle and bustle is through, but it turns out to be anything but relaxing. He and his newfound friends are faced with challenges around every corner, which leaves them wondering if they will make it back in time for Christmas. Along the way, they are reminded of what the meaning of Christmas is all about, the season of giving.

Publication date: Sept. 22, 2021

Who should read my book? Anyone, but the targeted age group is teens and pre-teens. It’s also a wonderful bedtime story parents can read to their younger children.

You can buy my book: “Mr. Snow’s Magical Christmas” can be purchased through Liferich or anywhere online, such as Amazon or Barnes and Noble. I will be at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center for the Holiday Craft Show on Dec. 3–5. Stop by, say hello, and purchase your copy there.