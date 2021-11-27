Local Author Spotlight: Laura Stephens Cole

Name: Laura Stephens Cole
Website: I have a Facebook page for “Mr. Snow’s Magical Christmas” in my name, Laura Stephens Cole
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up and went to school in Spotsylvania County, and continue to live and work in the Fredericksburg area.
I was inspired to write a book because: During a very difficult time in my personal life, I had an idea and began to write “Mr. Snow.” I found it to be a coping mechanism to help me handle the difficulties, and it helped me to maintain a positive attitude. Once the words began to flow, I found myself lost in each character. As I look back on that time, I realize it was a blessing from God to help me through the challenging time.
Favorite time/place to write: I absolutely love to find a nice quiet corner in a quaint coffee shop or at home in my reading chair with no distractions.
Future plans as an author: A sequel to “Mr. Snow,” and I have also begun to write a fictional story, geared more for adults, about a young girl who struggles with mistakes and her seeking redemption.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I found it to be a learning experience that requires a lot of determination, research and faith in myself. Support from my family and close friends was incredibly helpful during my writing and publishing process.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up. Never let anyone tell you that it can’t be done. Self-publishing is an option for getting your book published, but do some research to find a reputable company.
ABOUT MY BOOK
Title: “Mr. Snow’s Magical Christmas”
Plot Summary: Mr. Snow was given the opportunity to take a long vacation and time away from his busy job at the North Pole. With his trusty sleigh and magical cane, he searches for a nice quiet place to rest until the hustle and bustle is through, but it turns out to be anything but relaxing. He and his newfound friends are faced with challenges around every corner, which leaves them wondering if they will make it back in time for Christmas. Along the way, they are reminded of what the meaning of Christmas is all about, the season of giving.
Publication date: Sept. 22, 2021
Who should read my book? Anyone, but the targeted age group is teens and pre-teens. It’s also a wonderful bedtime story parents can read to their younger children.
You can buy my book: “Mr. Snow’s Magical Christmas” can be purchased through Liferich or anywhere online, such as Amazon or Barnes and Noble. I will be at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center for the Holiday Craft Show on Dec. 3–5. Stop by, say hello, and purchase your copy there.