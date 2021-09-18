Local Author Spotlight: Lewis Howard

Name: Lewis Howard
Website: Amazon
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I joined the military in 1996–99 from Spotsylvania. Later, after getting out of the military, I resided in Tacoma, Wash., and became a diesel mechanic for 19 years as a federal employee. I have recently moved back to my home state of Virginia. I live in Fredericksburg and currently work as a first responder.
I was inspired to write a book because I was looking for extra income to support my family without taking away from family time. I was talking with my oldest son and told him I was writing a book. I let him read the first few paragraphs and he liked it. I was thinking, “He thought I wouldn’t finish it.” I wrote every day for two years on my lunch break before completing my first book, “Adventures of Alex: Creepy Tree!” I would bring my head set, turn up the music and let my imagination flow.
My favorite place to write is at home with music playing in my ears. I always say, if it’s not funny or interesting to young readers, it wasn’t going in my book.
My future plan as an author is to have someone from Hollywood look at my story and actually consider it for a movie, cartoon or a TV show. My book falls between “Dennis the Menace” and “The Little Rascals.”
What I learned from writing: Never rush your work. Ideas will come. When you think you have come to a dead end, take a few days off and then come back to it. I always say, “My brain is too big not to have any ideas.” It helps me to keep going.
My advice for those who are trying to write a book: Gather your details and information you may need for your particular style of writing. Whether it’s a children’s book, mystery, etc. Have a friend or a family member read about a page of your material. See what he or she thinks or get some feedback. Submit your material once it is completed to a publishing company. They will give you more advice if it is not ready or if changes need to be made to help you on your journey to becoming a published author.
About my work
Book titles: “Adventures of Alex: Creepy Tree! and “Adventures of Alex: Lemonade Wars”
Plot summaries: “Creepy Tree” is about a monstrous tree that comes to life when Alex decides to disobey his mother. Alex, who has a superhero imagination and a playful mind, soon learns a life lesson, along with his best friends, Eric the sports daredevil, and Sally, who loves football. Will this tree become legendary or will it soon disappear? In “Lemonade Wars,” Alex and his friends wants to sell lemonade but a bully stands in their way.
Publisher: Xlibris
You can buy my books: at amazon.com and xlibris.com.