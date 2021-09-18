Local Author Spotlight: Lewis Howard

Name: Lewis Howard

Website: Amazon

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I joined the military in 1996–99 from Spotsylvania. Later, after getting out of the military, I resided in Tacoma, Wash., and became a diesel mechanic for 19 years as a federal employee. I have recently moved back to my home state of Virginia. I live in Fredericksburg and currently work as a first responder.

I was inspired to write a book because I was looking for extra income to support my family without taking away from family time. I was talking with my oldest son and told him I was writing a book. I let him read the first few paragraphs and he liked it. I was thinking, “He thought I wouldn’t finish it.” I wrote every day for two years on my lunch break before completing my first book, “Adventures of Alex: Creepy Tree!” I would bring my head set, turn up the music and let my imagination flow.

My favorite place to write is at home with music playing in my ears. I always say, if it’s not funny or interesting to young readers, it wasn’t going in my book.

My future plan as an author is to have someone from Hollywood look at my story and actually consider it for a movie, cartoon or a TV show. My book falls between “Dennis the Menace” and “The Little Rascals.”