Local Author Spotlight: Lois Griffin Powell

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing your own books is exciting but publishing takes you to an entirely different level. I self-published my first two books through a self-publishing company and learned all that was involved in the process especially since they were picture books and I had to work with an illustrator. It is a process that can not be rushed. Patience is important. Being a part of the entire process taught me many things that made my book even more special to me.

My advice for those trying to write a book:

Make a commitment to put all of your efforts and skills into the writing of your book. Treat it like it’s the most important job you have because it is. You want the final product to be the very best. Try to join a writing group. It will be helpful for you and you will learn many things from the group. Writing is a lonely profession. Joining a writing group to share and learn with helps to make it not so lonely.

About my work