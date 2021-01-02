Local Author Spotlight: Lois Griffin Powell

Name: Lois Griffin Powell
Website: loisgriffinpowell.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My husband and I bought a home at Lake of the Woods in 2000. We moved here permanently from Long Island, N.Y., in 2004. I did two book signings at the Jabberwocky Children’s Books and Toys Store. The deputy superintendent of Fredericksburg purchased my books for her elementary school. I also did several readings of my books at The Rocking Horse Gallery.
I was inspired to write a book: I taught in an elementary and middle school on Long Island. I was inspired to write a book because I saw how a well written book could be important. I wanted to write books for children that would be fun to read while giving them an experience they could relate to.
Favorite time/place to write: I write in an office in my home. There’s a large window where I can look out at the beautiful trees and watch the birds and squirrels play. The view delights me and makes writing more enjoyable. I try to write early in the morning before the phone starts ringing and all is quiet.
Future plans as an author: I have two new books. One is the third picture book in the “Samantha” series. The second is my first middle/young adult book. It is a fantasy–mystery. I plan to continue writing my “Samantha” series and plan to make my middle/young adult book a series.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing your own books is exciting but publishing takes you to an entirely different level. I self-published my first two books through a self-publishing company and learned all that was involved in the process especially since they were picture books and I had to work with an illustrator. It is a process that can not be rushed. Patience is important. Being a part of the entire process taught me many things that made my book even more special to me.
My advice for those trying to write a book:
Make a commitment to put all of your efforts and skills into the writing of your book. Treat it like it’s the most important job you have because it is. You want the final product to be the very best. Try to join a writing group. It will be helpful for you and you will learn many things from the group. Writing is a lonely profession. Joining a writing group to share and learn with helps to make it not so lonely.
About my work
Books: “Samantha’s Big Challenge,” “Samantha’s New Friend” and “Samantha’s New Baby.” Samantha is a 6-year-old girl who experiences things in her life that challenge her and teaches her the importance of believing in herself and not giving up. These picture books are for children ages 4–8. There is also a Samantha doll that can be purchased. My new middle/young adult book is titled “Kesha and the Artifact’s Curse,” and it’s a fantasy–mystery. Kesha is swimming at the beach when she finds an artifact there. She decides to take it home. When she does, strange things begin to happen.