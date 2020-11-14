Local Author Spotlight: Malanna Carey Henderson

Time to write: I can write virtually anywhere. When I lived in Brooklyn, I wrote at my desk as well as at the laundromat. Here, I write in the afternoons, after exercising in the morning by biking, Zumba or walking.

By writing, I learned not to be a writer and editor at the same time. It’s a sure way to come down with a case of writer’s block. The first draft is just that, a draft, not the finished product. It’s during the rewrite when the story is born, polished to perfection. It took me a long time to understand point of view until I applied it to my own self. If I’m the protagonist and talking to someone, I can’t tell what they’re thinking. The only way I can tell is by their body language, tone of voice or facial expressions. It’s imperative to hire a good editor. Everyone, even the most successful authors, don’t edit their own material.