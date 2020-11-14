Local Author Spotlight: Malanna Carey Henderson

Name: Malanna Carey Henderson
Website: malannaplaywright.wordpress.com
Connection to Fredericksburg: Fredericksburg has been my adopted home since 2004. I moved from Brooklyn, N.Y., after visiting my daughter. The peaceful ambiance and rich historical culture of Fredericksburg was the perfect backdrop to write my historical fiction piece set in Virginia.
Inspiration: The inspiration for this novel was to show how a woman caught between two worlds, black and white, fought for justice in the Antebellum south in 1860.
Time to write: I can write virtually anywhere. When I lived in Brooklyn, I wrote at my desk as well as at the laundromat. Here, I write in the afternoons, after exercising in the morning by biking, Zumba or walking.
Future writing goals: I’m currently writing a Christmas story where magic and miracles impact the plot.
By writing, I learned not to be a writer and editor at the same time. It’s a sure way to come down with a case of writer’s block. The first draft is just that, a draft, not the finished product. It’s during the rewrite when the story is born, polished to perfection. It took me a long time to understand point of view until I applied it to my own self. If I’m the protagonist and talking to someone, I can’t tell what they’re thinking. The only way I can tell is by their body language, tone of voice or facial expressions. It’s imperative to hire a good editor. Everyone, even the most successful authors, don’t edit their own material.
Advice to new writers: Understand the three-act structure. We all know it instinctively because we’ve seen hundreds of stories. Check out blog.reedsy.com/learning/courses for a detailed explanation. It’s a good resource for writers.
Book title: “On the Wings of Freedom”
Summary: Born free in New York City, Carrie Bennet is unprepared to hear the family secrets her ailing mother, Sarah, reveals. Carrie travels south to fulfill her dying mother’s wish—to free her grandmother from slavery. Circumstances set her on a perilous path that jeopardizes her freedom and leads to a charge of murder. Fearing she’d never get a fair trial, Carrie joins Harriet Tubman and travels north on the Underground Railroad. She decides to stay behind to help a close friend and is captured. As her life hangs in the balance, Carrie fights an unjust judicial system as she struggles to deny a forbidden love.
Publishing date: Dec. 15, 2019
Genre: Historical fiction, adventure, romance, social justice
Target readers: Those who enjoy reading fiction spiced with historical facts and persons. Readers who enjoy reading about protagonists entangled by unjust laws fight for their freedom.
Available for sale: On amazon.com.
