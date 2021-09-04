Local Author Spotlight: Matthew Dearing

Name: Matthew Dearing

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’ve been teaching international affairs at the National Defense University in D.C. since 2014. My family moved to Fredericksburg in 2016 to get closer to nature and the area’s rich history.

I was inspired to write a book because it was originally my Ph.D. dissertation. I’ve been researching and traveling to Afghanistan since 2006 and defended my dissertation in 2015.

Favorite time/place to write is when I have minimal distractions. I need to be in a mental zone in order to write and I’m a bit manic once I get there. Some of my most productive writing happens over days or weeks when that’s all I do.

Future plans as an author: I’m writing a history of the Malawi Young Pioneers. It was a paramilitary youth organization under the Kamuzu Banda regime in Malawi from 1964–93. I’ve done a lot of archival research and interviews with ex-pioneers. Eventually, I’d like to do some writing about the American Civil War.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It can be tough to get from draft to finished product. You have to be open to criticism, anticipate rejection, and adapt your style to what the market is looking for.