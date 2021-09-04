Local Author Spotlight: Matthew Dearing

Name: Matthew Dearing
Website: mdearing.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’ve been teaching international affairs at the National Defense University in D.C. since 2014. My family moved to Fredericksburg in 2016 to get closer to nature and the area’s rich history.
I was inspired to write a book because it was originally my Ph.D. dissertation. I’ve been researching and traveling to Afghanistan since 2006 and defended my dissertation in 2015.
Favorite time/place to write is when I have minimal distractions. I need to be in a mental zone in order to write and I’m a bit manic once I get there. Some of my most productive writing happens over days or weeks when that’s all I do.
Future plans as an author: I’m writing a history of the Malawi Young Pioneers. It was a paramilitary youth organization under the Kamuzu Banda regime in Malawi from 1964–93. I’ve done a lot of archival research and interviews with ex-pioneers. Eventually, I’d like to do some writing about the American Civil War.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It can be tough to get from draft to finished product. You have to be open to criticism, anticipate rejection, and adapt your style to what the market is looking for.
My advice for those trying to write a book: focus on a topic you absolutely love or intrigues you because writing a book is a big commitment.
About my work
Book title: “Militia Order in Afghanistan: Guardians or Gangsters?”
Short plot summary: Over the last two decades, America’s counterinsurgency in Afghanistan involved significant investment in local militias tasked with defending villages against Taliban insurgents. However, instead of protecting the civilian population, many of these militias preyed on them like criminals. I investigate three different cases to better understand what compels militias to be guardians or gangsters? I find that when militia patrons (e.g. American Special Forces) invest in militias and tap into the existing local order within a village, using it as a controlling process over militia behavior, then gangsters are less likely to arise and take advantage of the community.
Publisher: Routledge
Publication date: July 19, 2021
Genre: Nonfiction, military history
Who should read my book? Those interested in America’s military experience in Afghanistan.
You can buy my book at: Amazon, Routledge, Barnes&Noble