Local Author Spotlight: Phillip Thompson

Name: Phillip Thompson

Connection to Fredericksburg region: downtown resident for five years

I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve been writing for more than 20 years, and have wanted to write crime fiction novels since I was young.

Favorite time/place to write: I prefer late night or early morning, but I usually end up writing whenever I can. My favorite place to write in the last couple of years has been in a beach cottage near Virginia Beach.

Future plans as an author: To continue writing my Colt Harper series of crime fiction novels

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: The writing is the easy part. Finding a publisher who will invest time and resources while respecting your vision is much harder. That takes time and a lot of frustration (not to mention tenacity as a writer), but when you do find the right publisher, everything seems to click.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Write it until the end—you can edit later. And write as often as you can. Also, read as much as you write.

About my work