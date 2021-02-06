Local Author Spotlight: Phillip Thompson

Name: Phillip Thompson
Connection to Fredericksburg region: downtown resident for five years
I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve been writing for more than 20 years, and have wanted to write crime fiction novels since I was young.
Favorite time/place to write: I prefer late night or early morning, but I usually end up writing whenever I can. My favorite place to write in the last couple of years has been in a beach cottage near Virginia Beach.
Future plans as an author: To continue writing my Colt Harper series of crime fiction novels
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: The writing is the easy part. Finding a publisher who will invest time and resources while respecting your vision is much harder. That takes time and a lot of frustration (not to mention tenacity as a writer), but when you do find the right publisher, everything seems to click.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Write it until the end—you can edit later. And write as often as you can. Also, read as much as you write.
About my work
Book title: “Old Anger” (Colt Harper book No. 3)
Short plot summary: Sheriff Colt Harper believes he’s colorblind in his enforcement of the law. But is he? When a Black man is murdered, it ignites age-old anger in the African American community over the injustices they’ve endured and forces Harper to confront his own personal demons. Harper’s single-minded pursuit of justice for the dead man thrusts him between two volatile groups—furious Blacks who don’t know if they can trust him and racist whites who want to use the controversy to spark a bloody race war.
Publisher: Brash Books
Publication date: Dec. 1, 2020
Genre: Crime Fiction
Who should read my books? Fans of crime fiction, southern noir; Elmore Leonard and Ace Atkins readers; fans of the TV shows “Justified” or “Longmire”
You can buy my books: at Amazon or via Brash Books (brash-books.com)