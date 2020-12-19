Local Author Spotlight: Richard Peres

Name: Richard Peres
Website: amazon.com/author/richardperes
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Eight years ago, I decided to live in Fredericksburg after researching the area on the Internet. I had been living in Turkey for four years with my wife (who is Turkish). I liked the area’s affordability, history and closeness to D.C. However, I am a native of New Jersey.
I was inspired to write a book because: I was originally rewriting and researching my grandfather’s autobiography about his Navy career when I found on ancestry.com a first cousin, who informed me of my great-grandfather. Once I looked into his life—a German immigrant who had two families, fought in the Civil War and endured in New York City’s worst neighborhood—I got hooked and wrote a novel based on him.
Favorite time/place to write: We have a windowless room in our finished basement that’s perfect and dead quiet! My brain works best in the morning.
Future plans as an author: Next year, I will start writing a sequel to “Escape from the Lower East Side,” which will contain more references to Fredericksburg.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: For me, writing requires a great deal of thought and preparation. I am a stickler for historical details and thus for “Escape from the Lower East Side,” I read dozens of books on 19th-century New York to bring realism and context to the work. Details matter. A second tenet I have about the writing process is to put emotion before plot so that the story resonates with readers. Emotions, feelings and characters should direct the story. This requires candidness and self-knowledge about the characters’, and sometimes your own, feelings. People identify with other people’s struggles and fault lines. For example, I had to be honest about the flaws in my great-grandfather’s character. He was hardly perfect. His own pathos drove him to commit tragic betrayals. Do not fear honesty in all its aspects.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Develop a clear approach to what you want to say and how you say it, that is, your “voice.” Whatever you write must be meaningful to you. There are limitless publishing venues today, including self-publishing on Amazon, so do not hesitate and jump in. Also, be prepared for criticism and be your worst critic. This requires constant editing and rewriting. Computers make this relatively easy. (My first book was written on an electric typewriter, which was laborious.) Finally, get to the point, with as few words as possible. My bible in this regard is Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style.” I wrote a textbook on writing, but nothing will equal this masterpiece.
About my work
Book titles: “Escape from the Lower East Side” (2020). Prior books: “The Day Turkey Stood Still,” Ithaca Press, Reading, UK; “Writing in the Information Age,” Paradigm Press; “Dealing with Employment Discrimination,” McGraw–Hill; “Escape Velocity” (book of poetry), iUniverse.
Plot summary: In 1851, Harris Wolff decides to flee religious persecution in Baden (German state) by sailing in the dark hold of a three-masted ship to New York. He ends up in Little Germany in New York’s Lower East Side and fights for survival. Love brings him back to his hometown, but then he returns to America, first to Pittsburgh in 1860, close to the start of the Civil War. He and his brother-in-law end up in different Union regiments, yet both find themselves in Fredericksburg, one during the battle, the other afterward. Harris fatefully decides to start again in New York, though still married, and barely survives a historic tenement fire, which is reported on page 1 of the New York Sun. His story remains hidden for a century until a long lost cousin of the author starts looking for his grave in Bayside Cemetery.
Publisher: Amazon, available in paperback and Kindle format.
Publication date: August 2020
Genre: Nonfiction novel
Who should read my book? Those interested in true-to-life historical novels of America in the 19th century and the struggles of immigrant families to survive and thrive despite hardships and barriers.
You can buy my book: at Amazon.com.
