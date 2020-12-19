Local Author Spotlight: Richard Peres

Name: Richard Peres

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Eight years ago, I decided to live in Fredericksburg after researching the area on the Internet. I had been living in Turkey for four years with my wife (who is Turkish). I liked the area’s affordability, history and closeness to D.C. However, I am a native of New Jersey.

I was inspired to write a book because: I was originally rewriting and researching my grandfather’s autobiography about his Navy career when I found on ancestry.com a first cousin, who informed me of my great-grandfather. Once I looked into his life—a German immigrant who had two families, fought in the Civil War and endured in New York City’s worst neighborhood—I got hooked and wrote a novel based on him.

Favorite time/place to write: We have a windowless room in our finished basement that’s perfect and dead quiet! My brain works best in the morning.

Future plans as an author: Next year, I will start writing a sequel to “Escape from the Lower East Side,” which will contain more references to Fredericksburg.