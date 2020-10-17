Local Author Spotlight: Samuel Moore-Sobel

About my work

Plot summary: My book begins with the day of the accident. I recount all the details surrounding the day. Upon arrival at the man's house, the details changed. Instead of moving items from the man's garage to his storage unit, we were tasked with emptying the storage unit, and bringing items back to the house. Once the storage unit was emptied, we were told we would be emptying the truck of certain items and then loading the truck with various items from his garage. After completing this task, we ended up taking the loaded truck to the man's friend's house. She lived on a hill. There was a shed at the bottom of the hill. We were tasked with clearing out the shed, and instructed to put everything on a concrete slab nearby. A box made its way into my hands. It looked like it was filled with books and hay. I tossed the box as instructed, and the second it hit the concrete slab it exploded. I instinctively closed my eyes, and then felt a substance hit my face. I felt like I was on fire. The pain was overwhelming. I write about the arrival of the ambulance, being thrown into a chemical shower, and looking at myself in the mirror for the first time (I barely recognized myself). Eventually, I found out that the substance that burned me was sulfuric acid. I include scenes from the hospital, including a debridement surgery, and my eventual discharge. Then I write about the long road to recovery—the countless surgeries, procedures and doctor's appointments. I grapple with my newfound appearance, faith, and loss of friends. Throughout my journey, I'm searching for who I am. I'm wrestling with the implications of my scars, both physical and emotional, and trying to survive an immensely painful experience that never seems to end. I eventually come to realize that we all have scars. Whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, we all carry scars and it is simply what we choose to do with them that defines us. There are a few twists and turns along the way (including a surprising revelation in the last chapter of the book). Ultimately, this story is about my journey of coming to peace with my scars. I hope it helps others who are attempting to do the same.