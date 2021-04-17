Local Author Spotlight: Steven Bucher

I was inspired to write a book because: I was inspired to publish my poetry after my first public poetry reading. My reading included a poem about my father’s death. After the reading, an elderly gentleman came up to me to ask where my poetry was published. When I told him that my poetry had not yet been published, he was very disappointed. He told me that his wife had died six months earlier, and that he was still having difficulty dealing with that. He said that he found the poem about my father’s death to be very helpful to him in his grief and thanked me. From that point, I knew I wanted to share my poetry with people whose lives I might touch in a positive way.