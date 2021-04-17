Local Author Spotlight: Steven Bucher

Name: Steven Bucher
Email: brieftelling@gmail.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I live and write poetry in the Virginia Piedmont. Much of my poetry is inspired by seasonal life in the Piedmont region. I also teach English Language Arts to eighth graders at WC Taylor Middle School in Warrenton.
I was inspired to write a book because: I was inspired to publish my poetry after my first public poetry reading. My reading included a poem about my father’s death. After the reading, an elderly gentleman came up to me to ask where my poetry was published. When I told him that my poetry had not yet been published, he was very disappointed. He told me that his wife had died six months earlier, and that he was still having difficulty dealing with that. He said that he found the poem about my father’s death to be very helpful to him in his grief and thanked me. From that point, I knew I wanted to share my poetry with people whose lives I might touch in a positive way.
Favorite time/place to write: I do my best writing when I am out walking through the fields and woods near where I live. The poet Wallace Stevens once wrote, “Perhaps / The truth depends on a walk around the lake.” I take that to heart.
Future plans as an author: I am presently completing a collection of poems that I will submit for publication. I am calling this collection my “Covid Chronicles.” It’s a chronological series of poems reflecting on the oddities of the past year, particularly dealing with themes of vulnerability, risk, isolation, and the need to rethink normalcy.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: The more I write, the more I learn about myself. Writing is a very personal exercise. This is especially true of writing poetry, which can become a very intimate exploration of who you are and what holds meaning for you.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Do not try to write like someone else. Find your voice and grow it. Then understand that finding the right publisher can be a very lengthy and frustrating exercise. Do not allow rejection to cause you to question your writing. Just keep putting your work out there until you find the publishers with whom your work resonates. It will happen.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: We Stay A Brief Telling
Short plot summary: This poetry collection is a celebration of season and seasonal transition in the Virginia Piedmont region.
Publisher: Propertius Press
Publication date: Feb. 14, 2021
Genre: Poetry
Who should read my book? My poetry speaks especially to those who love the beauty of life in the Piedmont and/or seek a companion in reflecting on life’s more difficult moments of change.
You can buy my book: Readers can purchase both electronic and hardcopies of the book from the publisher at propertiuspress.com.