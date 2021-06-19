Local Author Spotlight: Tara Taffera

Name: Tara Taffera

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived in Stafford for 21 years.

I was inspired to write a book because: I started writing my first book more than 20 years ago. I have always loved to read, and always wanted to write a novel. I started writing my novel back then but put it down due to kids, and life, then picked it up again a few years ago on and off. In February 2020, a friend asked, “When are you going to finish your book?” and that was it. I finished it a few months later. Once I put my mind to it, I set a goal, and achieved it.

Favorite time/place to write: I’m most productive in the morning, and I write in my office. I’m most comfortable and in my zone there. I can shut the door and focus.

Future plans as an author: My first book was published in February 2021, and it is the first in a series so I am working on book 2.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I have learned so much—one being promotion can be a full-time job in itself. I have been learning a lot and am really enjoying the process.