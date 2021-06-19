Local Author Spotlight: Tara Taffera

Name: Tara Taffera
Website: tarataffera.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived in Stafford for 21 years.
I was inspired to write a book because: I started writing my first book more than 20 years ago. I have always loved to read, and always wanted to write a novel. I started writing my novel back then but put it down due to kids, and life, then picked it up again a few years ago on and off. In February 2020, a friend asked, “When are you going to finish your book?” and that was it. I finished it a few months later. Once I put my mind to it, I set a goal, and achieved it.
Favorite time/place to write: I’m most productive in the morning, and I write in my office. I’m most comfortable and in my zone there. I can shut the door and focus.
Future plans as an author: My first book was published in February 2021, and it is the first in a series so I am working on book 2.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I have learned so much—one being promotion can be a full-time job in itself. I have been learning a lot and am really enjoying the process.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Remember, this is supposed to be fun. I have reminded myself of that a few times. I also met a local author recently and she gave me that same advice. Also, read books in your genre. Even though I am busier than ever now, I still make time to read.
About my work
Book title: “Love Ordained”
Plot summary: When Gina Andros loses her husband Alex and almost-2-year-old daughter Teresa in a car accident, her world falls apart. Her mother-in-law, Helena, a woman she views as a second mother, blames her for the accident and cuts her out of her life. Doing so, she turns her family, including Gina’s best friends Anna and Christian, away from her. Gina falls deep into the pit of grief, but slowly, the family starts to heal—due in part to a major event in her life. But not before Helena goes to great lengths to derail Gina’s recovery.
As the months go by, the possibility of new love arrives in Gina’s life, but is it the love God has planned for her? Will Gina realize the one she is meant to be with, and if she does, will he be ready to love her unconditionally?
Publisher: Winged Publications
Publication date: Feb. 14, 2021
Genre: Christian romance
Who should read my book? Anyone who loves romance and a good story with strong characters.
You can buy my book: On Amazon in kindle or paperback. An audio book version is also available.