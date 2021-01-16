Local Author Spotlight: Thomas Capshew

Name: Thomas Capshew, Ph.D.
Website: thomascapshew.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I have lived and worked in Fredericksburg since February 2011, after frequently visiting a local friend before moving here.
I was inspired to write a book because: I have been interested in religion and spirituality my whole life. I began teaching Bible School at 15. As my life has progressed, the view I have of our common Creator has widened and deepened, expanding beyond all religions to see the common threads that create the fabric of our beliefs. My first book, “Divine Warrior Training,” provides a framework for individuals to live a balanced and purposeful life. This second book, “Consciousness Rising,” provides a vision for the future in which we all awake to reconnect with each other and the consciousness that created the seen world.
Favorite time/place to write: More times than I can count, I was awakened at 4:18 a.m. with sections to write for “Consciousness Rising,” and I would go to my computer in my home office and type out sections of the book. It came through my heart, and I could always tell when the content started coming through my head, which told me that it was not to be part of the book.
Future plans as an author: I am currently enjoying sharing my books with as many people as possible, helping to instill hope in the future of humanity. I will continue to write new articles and/or booksas the Spirit moves me.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned that it takes persistence and a vision. I also learned to surrender to our Creator’s timing. Currently, I am learning that the skill set for writing and editing is entirely different than the skill sets for publicizing and marketing.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Create a schedule and write without editing. Find someone who supports you to read your work and offer suggestions for improvement. If you get discouraged, give yourself a break and come back to it when your passion reignites.
About my work
Book titles: “Consciousness Rising” and “Divine Warrior Training: Manifesting the Divine in Our World”
Plot summary: “Consciousness Rising,” published by Balboa Press in 2020, describes how the energy of love emanates from our Creator and is the energy that brings and sustains life. All humans have inherent value no matter their station in life. To live into our potential, we need to consciously choose love. This book provides the template for moving from fear into love. We find our best life when we live in balance with our physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual energy bodies and train ourselves to let our heart rule over our heads.When we choose love as the ruling energy of our collective human experience, we will live on this planet with freedom, peace, joy and abundance for all.
“Divine Warrior Training,” published by Innerspark Press in 2009. We are each created with passion, purpose and potential. We also bring into the world challenges we are assigned to overcome. Our task as humans is to do the inner work to find our unique expression of the Divine and live it out loud, living from the inside out. A life well lived balances three relationships, the one with ourselves, the one with other humans and the one with our Creator. Too much or too little energy into each creates imbalance in our life. The goal of life is to live as a “divine warrior,” living the deepest values instilled by our Creator into the world to serve others.
Who should read my books? Anyone questioning the meaning of life, their purpose or their goals in life. Anyone who is looking for a more expansive belief system that embraces the awe and wonder of life. Anyone looking for inspiration. My books seem to resonate deeply with individuals of all ages who quest to deepen their connection to themselves. People have shared that they find themselves highlighting large portions of the books and are reading sections more than once to go deeper into their essence.
You can buy my books at thomascapshew.com, balboapress.com, consciousnessrisingbook.com, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.