Local Author Spotlight: Thomas Capshew

“Divine Warrior Training,” published by Innerspark Press in 2009. We are each created with passion, purpose and potential. We also bring into the world challenges we are assigned to overcome. Our task as humans is to do the inner work to find our unique expression of the Divine and live it out loud, living from the inside out. A life well lived balances three relationships, the one with ourselves, the one with other humans and the one with our Creator. Too much or too little energy into each creates imbalance in our life. The goal of life is to live as a “divine warrior,” living the deepest values instilled by our Creator into the world to serve others.