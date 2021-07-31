 Skip to main content
Local Author Spotlight: Tracy Smith
Local Author Spotlight: Tracy Smith

Name: Tracy Smith

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born here.

I was inspired to write a book: I was inspired by God to write a book in January 2019 that would inspire His people to know of His desire to answer their prayer requests.

Favorite time/place to write: In the evening in my study.

Future plans as an author: I plan on writing additional nonfiction inspirational books.

What I learned: Writing a book requires a lot of time and money. You must have all the specifics intact before submitting to the publisher. Having a great relationship with your publisher is very important.

My advice: Believe in your ability and keep yourself encouraged. Keep an open line of communication with your publisher at all times and demand excellence of yourself and your publishing team concerning your work.

About My Work

Book title: “Who Told You That I Changed?”

Summary: This book uses scriptural references to assure the reader that God hears their prayers and desires to answer them. There are certain intangibles discussed that guarantee effective prayer as well as eight miraculous testimonies included that will inspire the reader.

Publisher: Lift Bridge Publishing

Publication Date: April 10, 2021

Genre: Nonfiction inspirational

Who should read my book? Everyone should read it!

You can buy my book at: Amazon online, Barnes and Noble online and at Lift Bridge Publishing (lbpub.com)

