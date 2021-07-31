Local Author Spotlight: Tracy Smith

Name: Tracy Smith

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born here.

I was inspired to write a book: I was inspired by God to write a book in January 2019 that would inspire His people to know of His desire to answer their prayer requests.

Favorite time/place to write: In the evening in my study.

Future plans as an author: I plan on writing additional nonfiction inspirational books.

What I learned: Writing a book requires a lot of time and money. You must have all the specifics intact before submitting to the publisher. Having a great relationship with your publisher is very important.

My advice: Believe in your ability and keep yourself encouraged. Keep an open line of communication with your publisher at all times and demand excellence of yourself and your publishing team concerning your work.

About My Work

Book title: “Who Told You That I Changed?”