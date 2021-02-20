Local Author Spotlight: Vicki L. Kelly

Plot summaries: Romantic fiction with supernatural undertones about love lost and found again through time travel and reincarnation. A retired widow who lives on a beach almost gets hit by a car and is saved by a handsome young stranger. Then, strange things begin happening to her and she finds out the stranger is a lover from 2,000 ago and has been waiting for her to be reborn to him. The problem is that he also has a twin brother who is jealous and will stop at nothing to have her to himself since she’s a reincarnated queen from Kush.