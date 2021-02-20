Local Author Spotlight: Vicki L. Kelly

Name: Vicki L. Kelly
Website: vickikelly.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Local resident
I was inspired to write a book because: I always wanted to write a book since I wrote my first story at 14 years old. I never had time until I started teleworking due to COVID. I heard a song on the Soundscapes channel in early June, and a story about a past life was revealed to me. The more I played the song, the more my story unfolded. After I stopped crying, I started writing. This is the first of a three-book series.
Favorite time/place to write: I love to write on my back porch, or my home office, early in the morning or late in the evening, listening to music.
Future plans as an author: I currently have four more books in draft form.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is easier now than it was about 20 years ago. All of your research can be done online. I have learned that writing is my passion, and for as long as I can, I will be creating some story in my mind to put on paper.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Do your research online. Compare the top 10 publishing companies. I am self-published, but used a publishing company.
About my work
Book titles: “A City in the Sand,” published in 2020; “A City in the Sand—The Lost Years,” set to publish in May, and a third volume coming in 2022.
Plot summaries: Romantic fiction with supernatural undertones about love lost and found again through time travel and reincarnation. A retired widow who lives on a beach almost gets hit by a car and is saved by a handsome young stranger. Then, strange things begin happening to her and she finds out the stranger is a lover from 2,000 ago and has been waiting for her to be reborn to him. The problem is that he also has a twin brother who is jealous and will stop at nothing to have her to himself since she’s a reincarnated queen from Kush.
Publisher: Bookbaby.com
Publication date: June 14, 2020
Genre: Erotic literature/adult fiction
Who should read my book? Adults
You can buy my book: vickikelly.com, amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com.