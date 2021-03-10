March Mysteries Roundup: Hold onto your armchairs for these tension-fueled thrillers

Establishing the identity of a murder victim can be a frustrating, time-consuming endeavor.
That’s the task facing Scotland Yard Inspector Ian Rutledge in “A Fatal Lie” (William Morrow, $28.99, 352 pages), the 22nd installment in Charles Todd’s series featuring the World War I veteran, a shell-shock sufferer.
A tailor’s label in the victim’s shirt eventually leads to his name: Sam Milford. As Rutledge investigates, he hears universal praise for Milford as a good man. So who would have sent him plummeting into the River Dee in Wales from an aqueduct—and why?
Todd—a mother-and-son writing team—offers a cast of characters with possible motives, including Sam’s wife, Ruth; her cousin, Nancy Blake and her husband, Donald, who help the Milfords run a pub in England; and Sam’s older, troubled half sister, Susan.
And that’s without factoring in the disappearance of 2-year-old Tildy, the Milfords’ daughter, a year earlier. Or the question of Tildy’s parentage. Or two further murders.
As Rutledge investigates in England and Wales, he must confront a fog of deception and a web of misdirection from lawyers, canal-boat operators, slate-quarry employees and others.
Like all of Todd’s work, “A Fatal Lie” is intelligently plotted, vividly set in both place and era and seamlessly composed. And the depth with which Todd portrays Rutledge—damaged but determined, admirable but anguished— confirms him as among the most captivating characters in contemporary crime fiction.
A series with neither a dud nor a mediocrity, the Rutledge novels exemplify the best of thoughtful, humane literature—and they show no signs of falling from that height.
‘THE LOST VILLAGE’
In 1959, the 887 residents of a mining village in Sweden disappear, leaving only the corpse of a woman tied to a pole and stoned to death—and a newborn girl in a schoolhouse.
Six decades later, Alice Lindstedt, a documentary filmmaker and the focus of Camilla Sten’s “The Lost Village” (Minotaur, $26.99, 352 pages), wants to know what happened to Silvertjärn and its people.
Alice has gathered four people to help investigate the events and produce the film. What she already knows she learned from her grandmother, Margareta Kullman, who left the village for Stockholm several years before the vanishing.
The murdered woman was mentally challenged Birgitta Lidman. The newborn, whose parentage was unknown, was adopted and named Hélène Grimelund, whose daughter, Tone, is the photographer for Alice’s project.
As they proceed, Alice and her team are subjected to sabotage, hear footsteps and laughter and reluctantly conclude that they might not be alone. And they learn of Mattias Åkerman, a preacher who ignited passions among his new congregation in Silvertjärn.
Sten employs a pace that gradually but relentlessly escalates the tension, with troubling events turning terrifying and leading to a chilling conclusion.
Deliciously creepy and profoundly addictive, “The Lost Village” also serves as a cautionary tale of how the perversion of doctrine can exact a horrific cost.
‘An Extravagant Death’
Among the enduring fixtures of British crime fiction, the gentleman sleuth occupies a cherished position.
Charles Lenox represents the archetype, and he expands his horizons in “An Extravagant Death” (Minotaur, $27.99, 288 pages), the 14th entry in Charles Finch’s series.
As the story opens in 1878, British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli sends Lenox to the United States, ostensibly to liaise with police there but actually to avoid having him testify in public about the Scotland Yard corruption Lenox recently exposed.
The trip is Lenox’s first across the pond. After visiting New York and about to decamp for Boston, he’s summoned by William Stuyvesant Schermerhorn IV to Newport, R.I., a magnet for millionaires, to investigate the death of Lily Allingham, a beautiful young woman found dead at the foot of a cliff.
Lily had been seeing two young men—Schermerhorn’s son, William Stuyvesant Schermerhorn V (known as “Willie”), and Lawrence Vanderbilt— both of whom sought to marry her.
Quickly determining that Lily’s death was murder, Lenox moves among Newport society, aided by a former flame and young, lame, would-be detective.
What follows is a traditional whodunit with a startling twist likely to significantly alter Finch’s work.
A superb practitioner of detective fiction, Finch excels at the three fundamentals of the genre: plot, people and prose. With intelligent storytelling, a sympathetic and multifaceted sleuth and smooth composition, he elevates his craft with each novel while winning the admiration of those who enjoy elegant and thoughtful entertainment.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.