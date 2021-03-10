March Mysteries Roundup: Hold onto your armchairs for these tension-fueled thrillers

A series with neither a dud nor a mediocrity, the Rutledge novels exemplify the best of thoughtful, humane literature—and they show no signs of falling from that height.

‘THE LOST VILLAGE’

In 1959, the 887 residents of a mining village in Sweden disappear, leaving only the corpse of a woman tied to a pole and stoned to death—and a newborn girl in a schoolhouse.

Six decades later, Alice Lindstedt, a documentary filmmaker and the focus of Camilla Sten’s “The Lost Village” (Minotaur, $26.99, 352 pages), wants to know what happened to Silvertjärn and its people.

Alice has gathered four people to help investigate the events and produce the film. What she already knows she learned from her grandmother, Margareta Kullman, who left the village for Stockholm several years before the vanishing.

The murdered woman was mentally challenged Birgitta Lidman. The newborn, whose parentage was unknown, was adopted and named Hélène Grimelund, whose daughter, Tone, is the photographer for Alice’s project.