May Mysteries Roundup: Virginia authors, Sandford don't miss a beat in these series installments

Find a body. Become a suspect. Take dangerous risks.
It’s all part of the job for Willie Black in “Jordan’s Branch” (The Permanent Press, $29.95, 232 pages), the 10th novel in Howard Owen’s Richmond-set series featuring the police reporter for the city’s daily newspaper.
When college acquaintance Randolph Giles “Stick” Davis returns to Richmond after several years in the British West Indies, he hires Willie to write his life story for $50,000. But Stick’s murder—Willie discovers the corpse—leaves Willie with only the $5,000 down payment and Police Chief L.D. Jones’ scrutiny.
The middle-class Westwood neighborhood where Stick lived was once a haven for former slaves and home to a portion of a creek, Jordan’s Branch. And it’s near the stream—now mostly buried—that Willie unearths a threat of coming destruction in Virginia.
The would-be terrorists call themselves the Purifiers and adhere to a toxic brew of anarchy, white supremacy and neo-Nazism.
Owen, a former deputy managing editor for the Richmond Times–Dispatch who retired as editor of The Free Lance–Star’s editorial page, brings decades of experience to his fiction.
A thriller with echoes of Charlottesvillle 2017 and Washington 2021, “Jordan’s Branch” doubles as gripping entertainment and timely commentary on domestic terrorism. And for those who follow the downward trajectory of print newspapers, Owen offers an incisive exploration of their decimation, leavened by gallows humor.
With a prescient plot, an engagingly well-drawn protagonist, a wealth of equally nuanced minor characters and a voice at once cynical and humane, “Jordan’s Branch” represents a superb entry in a multilayered series.
‘THE FRENCH PARADOX’
More than a quarter century after her death, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis remains a figure of fascination and an inspiration for countless books.
Northern Virginia author Ellen Crosby takes a fictional approach in “The French Paradox” (Severn House, $28.99, 256 pages), the 11th installment in her series featuring Loudoun County vineyard owner Lucie Montgomery.
As a young woman spending a college year in Paris, Jacqueline Bouvier engaged in a romance with the man who would become Lucie’s grandfather, Luc Delaunay. On a stroll, Luc advised Jackie to buy inexpensive paintings by one of France’s “Old Mistresses,” women whose art was spurned in their lifetimes.
Jackie left the now-priceless works to college friend Geneva “Cricket” Delacroix. Advised by landscape designer Parker Lord, Cricket plans to donate them to the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
But when Lord is murdered, plans become unsettled.
Lord, the author of a book that has drawn death threats from climate-change deniers, has also angered a local nurseryman by accusing him of faking data in a scientific paper. Other suspects include Lucie’s sister, Mia; Mia’s boyfriend, Sergio Ianelli; and Lord’s husband, Ashton Carlyle.
Crosby’s intricate plot, intriguing characters and spot-on descriptions of Virginia’s horse country combine to make “The French Paradox” intellectually intriguing and emotionally engrossing, a story of art, wine and greed—but most of all, of enduring love. Raise a glass in tribute.
‘OCEAN PREY’
When does a long-running series begin to fade?
In the case of John Sandford, apparently never, and proof lies in “Ocean Prey” (Putnam, $29, 432 pages), the 31st entry in his series starring Lucas Davenport, now a U.S. marshal.
When a Coast Guardsman takes his wife and young son fishing off the coast of South Florida, he sees a spiffy boat pluck a diver out of the middle of the ocean. Suspicious, he alerts his colleagues, who pursue the vessel, only to see three of them murdered.
Enter Davenport, who joins with friend and fellow marshal Bob Matees. In charge, but working in concert with the FBI, the DEA and local police, they suspect that the killers are drug runners who offloaded pounds of heroin before setting fire to the boat and escaping—and that they want the smack back.
As they question low-level and retired dealers, hairdressers and others, they draw near to the Mafia-connected perps. But the cascade of carnage continues, and Lucas enlists friend and former colleague Virgil Flowers of the Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension, and Bob’s partner, Rae Givens, for undercover work.
Gripping and gory, taut and twisty—but lightened by smart-alecky and dark humor, including a scene involving a cockatoo and a dachshund—“Ocean Prey” meets all the expectations of Lucas’s fans.
So don a tropical shirt and a pair of cargo shorts, salt the rim of a margarita glass and take a deep dive into Sandford’s genius.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.