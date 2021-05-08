May Mysteries Roundup: Virginia authors, Sandford don't miss a beat in these series installments

Crosby’s intricate plot, intriguing characters and spot-on descriptions of Virginia’s horse country combine to make “The French Paradox” intellectually intriguing and emotionally engrossing, a story of art, wine and greed—but most of all, of enduring love. Raise a glass in tribute.

‘OCEAN PREY’

When does a long-running series begin to fade?

In the case of John Sandford, apparently never, and proof lies in “Ocean Prey” (Putnam, $29, 432 pages), the 31st entry in his series starring Lucas Davenport, now a U.S. marshal.

When a Coast Guardsman takes his wife and young son fishing off the coast of South Florida, he sees a spiffy boat pluck a diver out of the middle of the ocean. Suspicious, he alerts his colleagues, who pursue the vessel, only to see three of them murdered.

Enter Davenport, who joins with friend and fellow marshal Bob Matees. In charge, but working in concert with the FBI, the DEA and local police, they suspect that the killers are drug runners who offloaded pounds of heroin before setting fire to the boat and escaping—and that they want the smack back.