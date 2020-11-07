Novelist Lee Child retires, but Jack Reacher to live on through creator's brother

That begins to change under Andrew’s tutelage. "The Sentinel" is all about technology. One of Andrew’s goals is to pull Reacher into a more modern world. The new novel is also ripped from today’s headlines. “It’s kind of spooky when you see stuff you’re writing about appearing in newspapers,” Andrew says.

Lee says the timing is right for him. “I had made myself a promise based on reading other people’s series … that I would never phone it in and I never have. … I cannot keep this up forever.”

So what does he plan to do next? A new series? The occasional blockbuster?

“I want to be retired, so I don’t want to write anything. … I’m going to buy a real comfortable sofa and I’m just going to read for the rest of my life. … I was born in Europe. I have no work ethic. So I plan on reading other people’s books.”

He’s a voracious reader, devouring a book a day. And he doesn’t throw them away when he’s done, but keeps them in one of his four homes in Wyoming, Colorado, New York or London. That’s a lot of shelf space.

He does have other interests. “I’m an extremely poor guitarist and I may try to get better.” And he says he might try getting serious about woodworking.