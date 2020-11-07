November Mysteries Roundup: Agatha Christie turns detective in series' fourth installment

Nearly a half century after her death, Agatha Christie remains the best-selling novelist of all time, acquiring new fans and prompting talented authors to pay homage to her and her legacy.

Among the latter is British biographer, novelist and journalist Andrew Wilson, who portrays Christie as an amateur sleuth who partners with John Davison of the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service.

The fourth installment in his series—“I Saw Him Die” (Washington Square Press, $17, 400 pages)—finds the duo on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, assigned to safeguard former SIS agent Robin Kinmuir, whose life has been threatened and who has turned his family home, Dallach Lodge, into an upscale hotel.

Christie and Davison have barely arrived when Kinmuir collapses in death after being shot by his nephew and heir, James Kinmuir, who with a friend was hunting grouse.

But when the cause of death is revealed as poison, not gunfire, everyone at the lodge becomes a suspect, including but not limited to an actress, a botanist, a shipping company executive and two sisters who write romance novels.

Wilson draws on Christie’s legacy—the novel contains numerous echoes of her canon—as well as his own talents to devise a classic whodunit worthy of the muse herself.