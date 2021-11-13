November Mysteries Roundup: Crime fiction picks take readers from New England to WWII-era Britain and beyond

Dark, inventive and complex, the novel transcends simple whodunit status as Rader–Day focuses as much on the fears, deprivations, losses and uncertainties of war as she does on mystery. And her rich portrayal of Bridey, who suffered the loss of her mother and siblings from a German bomb, adds another affecting layer of depth to her work.

Inspired by yesteryear but enriched by Rader–Day’s talent, “Death at Greenway” showcases a superior example of historical crime fiction.

SURVIVAL AND SACRIFICE

One was a maid convicted of murder; the other, a French Resistance fighter and journalist whose name would become synonymous with mystery novels.

Kirsty Manning tells the tale of Margot Bisset and Joséphine Murant in “The French Gift” (William Morrow, $16.99, 336 pages), her third novel.

Shortly before the start of World War II in 1939, shallow British socialite Mathilda “Tilly” Munro persuades Margot to take an innocent part in a faux murder game to surprise the guests at a party on the Côte d’Azur. But when American heiress Peggy Schramsburg falls dead, Margot is taken into custody.