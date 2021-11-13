November Mysteries Roundup: Crime fiction picks take readers from New England to WWII-era Britain and beyond

The first sentence—“Something wrong, I can feel it: a sting pricking the skin and stitching inward”—sets the tone.
Kimi Cunningham Grant continues with aplomb and assurance in “These Silent Woods” (Minotaur, $27.99, 288 pages).
Cooper and Finch, his 8-year-old daughter, have been hiding from the world in Army buddy Jake’s cabin in the remote mountains of northern New England since Finch’s infancy.
Cooper, raised by an aunt after his mother took off when he was 7, is an Afghanistan veteran with PTSD whose fiancée, Cindy, died in a car crash shortly after Finch’s birth.
When Cindy’s prominent parents prevailed on authorities to remove the child from Cooper, he kidnapped her from her grandparents and took off for the cabin.
Neighbor Scotland seems amiable, but when longtime friend Jake fails to show up for his annual delivery of supplies, Cooper’s quiet life with Finch morphs into a maelstrom of danger.
In this multilayered work of suspense that focuses on family, Cooper must deal with trips into civilization and civilization’s intrusions into the woods.
Grant anchors the novel with penetrating creativity and striking originality, augmented by enduringly memorable characters and precise, occasionally lyrical prose.
At once heartbreaking and harrowing, redemptive and riveting, “These Silent Woods” offers myriad pleasures, not least of which is an insightful exploration into the sacrifices and strengths, devotion and deficiencies of parents.
A SUPERIOR STORY
Famous and acclaimed authors sometimes appear in other writers’ novels. Their homes, rarely.
But Lori Rader–Day makes use of the setting in “Death at Greenway” (William Morrow, $16.99, 448 pages), set primarily at Agatha Christie’s summer home in southwestern England.
During World War II, Greenway House served as living quarters for 10 children, all younger than 5, who were evacuated from British cities during the Blitz.
From that history, Rader–Day creates her sixth novel. Ten youngsters arrive at the manor house under the supervision of Joan Arbuthnot and cared for by Bridget “Bridey” Kelly, a nurse trainee dismissed from her position at a London hospital after a dreadful mistake, and Bridget “Gigi” Kelly, whose past is opaque and about whom Bridey has doubts.
Like the estates in Christie’s whodunits and befitting its size and stature, Greenway employs multiple servants, such as butler Paul Scaldwell and his wife, Vera, the cook-housekeeper.
But when a murdered man is found in the nearby River Dart and two women disappear, Greenway shifts from sanctuary to snakepit.
Dark, inventive and complex, the novel transcends simple whodunit status as Rader–Day focuses as much on the fears, deprivations, losses and uncertainties of war as she does on mystery. And her rich portrayal of Bridey, who suffered the loss of her mother and siblings from a German bomb, adds another affecting layer of depth to her work.
Inspired by yesteryear but enriched by Rader–Day’s talent, “Death at Greenway” showcases a superior example of historical crime fiction.
SURVIVAL AND SACRIFICE
One was a maid convicted of murder; the other, a French Resistance fighter and journalist whose name would become synonymous with mystery novels.
Kirsty Manning tells the tale of Margot Bisset and Joséphine Murant in “The French Gift” (William Morrow, $16.99, 336 pages), her third novel.
Shortly before the start of World War II in 1939, shallow British socialite Mathilda “Tilly” Munro persuades Margot to take an innocent part in a faux murder game to surprise the guests at a party on the Côte d’Azur. But when American heiress Peggy Schramsburg falls dead, Margot is taken into custody.
In 1940, Joséphine is arrested on charges that include espionage, convicted and imprisoned in France, where Margot becomes her cellmate. Eventually deported to a German prison, the two women are used as slave labor by the Nazis.
Flash forward to the present day, when Genevieve “Evie” Black, the widow of Raphaël Allard, Josephine’s heir and great-nephew, receives a letter from museum curator Clément Tazi, who’s planning an exhibition on the writer’s work.
The two begin searching for the manuscript of her first, unpublished manuscript. What follows offers an absorbing and affecting narrative that ricochets between two eras—and features a stunning twist.
Manning has forged a work of striking crime-fiction duality. “The French Gift” melds a conventional crime—the murder of Peggy Schramsburg—with a unique one—he Nazis’ atrocities against humanity.
In her stirring story of survival and sacrifice, Manning bestows a gift on discerning readers who seek contemplation as well as entertainment.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
