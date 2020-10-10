October Mysteries Roundup: Hunt for the missing, pursue a killer and uncover sinister secrets

As Page and Whitaker investigate, they home in on elderly brothers William and Seth Hockney, billionaires with financial interests across the globe. But as the case proceeds, Page uncovers possible perpetrators, many with no apparent connection to the Hockneys or to each other.

With a terrifyingly plausible plot, a captivating protagonist and enough smart-alecky humor to lighten the terror, Pobi surpasses even the excellence of “City of Windows” as he engages the mind, jangles the nerves and touches the heart in this intelligent, powerful thriller.

PERIL IN PARADISE

Tired of the stress of corporate life? Wishing for a job with one family, few intrusions and a lovely setting? Beware of your desires.

That’s what Emily Proudman learns in Anna Downes’ début novel, “The Safe Place” (Minotaur, $26.99, 354 pages).

Having lost her receptionist job, her talent agent and her London apartment in one day, the would-be actress soon accepts an offer from Scott Denny—the CEO of the company that fired her.