October Mysteries Roundup: Hunt for the missing, pursue a killer and uncover sinister secrets

Can fate deal a more devastating blow than the death of a loved one?
Of course. The loved one might vanish. Years might pass. And even as the flame of hope flickers and dies, an ember reignites.
Such is the story that Susan Stewart Taylor spins in “The Mountains Wild” (Minotaur, $27.99, 416 pages), the first in a projected series featuring Maggie D’Arcy.
In 1993, Maggie’s 23-year-old cousin, Erin Flaherty, left New York’s Long Island for Ireland, only to disappear. Maggie, then 22 and working in Erin’s father’s bar, travels to Ireland and stays for weeks to search for Erin, but to no avail.
Flash forward to 2016, when another young woman, 25-year-old teacher Niamh Horrigan, goes missing, a scarf belonging to Erin turns up, and Maggie—now a divorced mother of a teenager and a successful homicide detective in Suffolk County, N.Y.—returns to Ireland, determined to seek the truth.
Maggie receives help from Detective Inspector Roland Byrne and his colleagues, as she pursues leads from and information about myriad characters from Erin’s past. What she finds imperils her life.
Atmospheric and affecting, “The Mountains Wild” is Taylor’s first novel since Taylor’s four-installment series (2003–06) featuring art historian Sweeney St. George.
And it’s a study in literary luster. A traditional whodunit with a superior storyline, a poignant tale of family ties that both bond and break, a vivid portrait of its protagonist, a tender exploration of love and an examination of Ireland’s troubled past, it concludes with a shock that permeates the psyche and sears the soul.
A POWERFUL THRILLER
For Lucas Page—astrophysicist, professor and former FBI agent—the helicopter’s arrival ruins time with his family at their Long Island getaway.
One of the passengers is his former boss, Brett Kehoe, the FBI’s agent in charge of its Manhattan operations.
A horrific explosion at the Guggenheim Museum has killed more than 700 people, many of them power players attending a corporate gala. And Kehoe needs Page’s help.
Welcome to “Under Pressure” (Minotaur, $26.99, 448 pages), the second installment in Robert Pobi’s series featuring the intellectually brilliant but physically damaged Page.
Also aboard the helicopter is Special Agent Angela Whitaker, with whom Page was partnered in last year’s “City of Windows.” Their new assignment: Find the bomber.
A letter delivered to CNN suggests that the killer hates technology, but Page isn’t convinced. More deaths follow as Page pursues the killer, despite the concerns of wife Erin, with whom Page has adopted five children.
As Page and Whitaker investigate, they home in on elderly brothers William and Seth Hockney, billionaires with financial interests across the globe. But as the case proceeds, Page uncovers possible perpetrators, many with no apparent connection to the Hockneys or to each other.
With a terrifyingly plausible plot, a captivating protagonist and enough smart-alecky humor to lighten the terror, Pobi surpasses even the excellence of “City of Windows” as he engages the mind, jangles the nerves and touches the heart in this intelligent, powerful thriller.
PERIL IN PARADISE
Tired of the stress of corporate life? Wishing for a job with one family, few intrusions and a lovely setting? Beware of your desires.
That’s what Emily Proudman learns in Anna Downes’ début novel, “The Safe Place” (Minotaur, $26.99, 354 pages).
Having lost her receptionist job, her talent agent and her London apartment in one day, the would-be actress soon accepts an offer from Scott Denny—the CEO of the company that fired her.
She’s to work as a personal assistant to his wife, Nina, and their 6-year-old daughter, Aurelia, at Querencia, the family’s chateau on the French coast, where Nina and Aurelia are full-time residents and Scott visits occasionally.
But all is not pleasant in paradise, as Downes, with a delicately measured pace, intensifies the sense of the sinister into a paroxysm of peril. Scott is given to self-harm, Nina panics at the sight of lost hikers on the grounds, and Aurelia is mute, socially inept and prone to starting fires.
As Downes reveals the troubled backgrounds of the three adults and the child, secrets are laid bare, and the novel moves toward a conclusion that melds sorrow with satisfaction, ruin with redemption.
She does so with evocative and insightful prose, striking characters and a plot that’s astute, addictive and alarming.
Downes, who draws on her past for elements of “The Safe Place,” shows great promise and creates equally great expectations.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
