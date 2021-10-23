October Mysteries Roundup: Spookiest month of the year calls for top-notch thrillers

She fills the thriller with more twists than a talented gymnast, portrays her characters with razorlike precision, writes with brutal beauty and invests what could have been an improbable plot with well-earned plausibility.

A CHILLING WORK OF NOIR

A search for novels about women in abusive relationships turns up dozens, almost all of them written by women—as if men can neither comprehend the subject nor render it with empathy.

But “The House of Ashes” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 304 pages)—a work of noir by Belfast’s Stuart Neville—stands as a powerful exception.

After the suicide attempt of his English wife, Sara, Damien Keane moves the couple to a house in his native Northern Ireland that his father bought for them.

Elderly Mary Jackson, bloody and unkempt, soon appears at the door, claiming the house is hers, and is returned to her care facility.

Mary’s visit leads Sara, not entirely stable, to wonder about the house’s history. What she finds—a multiple murder six decades in the past—troubles her and leads to disturbing encounters with abusive Damien.