October Mysteries Roundup: Spookiest month of the year calls for top-notch thrillers

Dead men tell no tales, but a dead woman provides the hook that captivates readers in Kat Rosenfield’s first solo adult novel, “No One Will Miss Her” (William Morrow, $27.99, 304 pages).
And what a tale it is.
Self-described “junkyard jezebel” Lizzie Ouellette and husband Dwayne Cleaves lead a lower-crust life in fictional Copper Falls, Maine. Married young when Lizzie became pregnant—the baby was stillborn—they live in straitened circumstances.
Lizzie makes extra money by renting out the lakefront cottage she owns. Among her clients are two filthy rich Bostonians: Ethan Richards, a Bernie Madoff type who strips people of their life savings but, unlike Madoff, manages to avoid prison, and wife Adrienne, a self-absorbed devotee of the shallowness engendered by social media.
The two women connect in an insidious but shrewd manner until one is murdered at the cottage.
Lizzie, who narrates the novel from the afterlife, fills in her background, including her mother’s early death in a car crash, an ineffably sad childhood and the disdain that Copper Falls residents direct toward her.
But death takes no holiday, and of the four prime characters, only one will remain alive by story’s end.
Rosenfield, who collaborated with the late Stan Lee on “A Trick of Light” and penned two young-adult novels, takes a dark but gripping turn in “No One Will Miss Her.”
She fills the thriller with more twists than a talented gymnast, portrays her characters with razorlike precision, writes with brutal beauty and invests what could have been an improbable plot with well-earned plausibility.
A CHILLING WORK OF NOIR
A search for novels about women in abusive relationships turns up dozens, almost all of them written by women—as if men can neither comprehend the subject nor render it with empathy.
But “The House of Ashes” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 304 pages)—a work of noir by Belfast’s Stuart Neville—stands as a powerful exception.
After the suicide attempt of his English wife, Sara, Damien Keane moves the couple to a house in his native Northern Ireland that his father bought for them.
Elderly Mary Jackson, bloody and unkempt, soon appears at the door, claiming the house is hers, and is returned to her care facility.
Mary’s visit leads Sara, not entirely stable, to wonder about the house’s history. What she finds—a multiple murder six decades in the past—troubles her and leads to disturbing encounters with abusive Damien.
Years ago, the house was inhabited by three farmers, a father and two sons, who kept two young women imprisoned as domestic servants. Mary—the daughter of one son and one of the women—also was used as a slave, as was Esther Mooney, an orphan in her teens, who also became a victim of captivity.
Complete with a complement of Irish apparitions, the novel opens with tangible dread and moves to emotional devastation, intellectual fury and visceral satisfaction.
A story so powerful that it needs no florid flourishes, “The House of Ashes” represents Neville at his imaginative and vigorous best and refutes the canard that male authors are seldom capable of depicting domestic abuse with substance and nuance.
MURDER ON THE MENU
Acid-tongued restaurant and wine critic Michele Mantelli doesn’t sense the antifreeze that someone adds to his whiskey, but it delivers a fatal finish.
So begins “The Bitter Taste of Murder” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 336 pages), the second entry in Camilla Trinchieri’s series starring Nico Doyle, a former NYPD homicide detective who, after cancer claimed his wife, moved to her hometown, Gravigna, Italy.
Having made friends and become part of the community, Nico volunteers to use his experience to help the Italian authorities identify the killer.
The prime suspects are winemaker Aldo Ferri, whose products Mantelli has dismissed as “totally overrated”; Ferri’s wife, Cinzia, once Mantelli’s lover; Mantelli’s estranged wife, Diane Severson; and his girlfriend, Loredana Cardi.
But when a killer eliminates one of that quartet, the case takes an unexpected direction.
What follows is a traditional whodunit, as Trinchieri forges an intelligent plot, replete with colorful characters (including OneWag, Nico’s rescue mutt), rich descriptions of life in small Italian communities and detailed accounts of the nation’s food that will have readers wishing for a sampling of the fare.
Delectable in every way, “The Bitter Taste of Murder” offers a banquet of bliss for fans of well-conceived crime fiction.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
