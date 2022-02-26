Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning offers memoir-writing course for beginners

Rappahannock Community College’s Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning will offer “Memoir Writing for Beginners” March 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 1–3 p.m. at RCC’s Kilmarnock Center.

In this course, students will read and discuss excerpts from best-selling memoirs, learn how to make writing more engaging and participate in writing exercises.

Leading the course is Ann Eichenmuller, an educator, journalist and the author of “The Writing Rx,” as well as four nautical mystery novels.

Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required.

For more information on this or other RILL courses, or to register, call Brittany Abdul-Malik at 804/333-6707 or email bjenkins@rappahannock.edu. You can also register at rappahannock.edu/rill.

RILL, a program of the RCC Educational Foundation, provides educational opportunities for adults. Serving primarily senior citizens, the noncredit program provides an environment where seniors can share interests, maintain social connections, and continue to thrive. Classes are held in-person at the RCC campuses and at other community sites.