RICK PULLEN: Gods, goddesses and Dumpster divers—An interview with Gayle Lynds

Grann kept her word and Gayle Lynds made history.

Masquerade rose to No. 17 on the New York Times Bestseller List. It came out of nowhere. Hundreds of thousands of copies were sold. She was finally a bestselling spy novelist. She was only the second woman to ever break that glass ceiling.

The novel was so popular that several years later, St. Martin’s Press bought the rights and reissued it and Publishers Weekly proclaimed it one of the 10 best spy novels ever written. Gayle went on to write numerous best-selling spy novels, and continues to be one of the most popular thriller authors in the world.

She has never forgotten her past struggles and decided to turn them into something positive. Early this century, she joined fellow thriller novelist Morrell to create the International Thriller Writers, a writers association that has grown larger than Mystery Writers of America and even larger than Romance Writers of America. There would be no more lack of classes for those seeking to write a thriller instead of a mystery.