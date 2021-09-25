September Mysteries Roundup: Welcome fall with full slate of suspenseful whodunits

For the Barnes family of coastal Oak Island, N.C., life is no frolic on the beach.

Winston Barnes, the sheriff of Brunswick County, faces a tough reelection campaign. Wife Marie is fighting cancer. Daughter Colleen has returned to Oak Island after leaving—at least temporarily—her husband in Dallas after the stillbirth of their first child.

And when Barnes is awakened by a low-flying plane, he finds it empty at the island airport and a murdered man nearby.

Wiley Cash begins his fourth novel—“When Ghosts Come Home” (William Morrow, $28.99, 304 pages), set in 1984—in high gear and never downshifts.

The victim is Rodney Bellamy, an African American and a former high school classmate of Colleen’s. Barnes believes the plane had been used to transport drugs.

His opponent for reelection is Bradley Frye, a virulent racist who leads a terrorism campaign against African American residents, including Bellamy’s brother-in-law, 14-year-old Jay, sent by his parents in Atlanta to live with Bellamy, wife Janelle and their infant son after having been caught shoplifting.