The best books of 2020: FLS reviewers share their favorites

National Book Award-winning McCann is an artist who paints with prose. This novel based upon the real-life friendship of two fathers—one Israeli and one Palestinian—is poignant and filled with the hope that a Middle East situation riddled by politics and hatred can be bettered by the actions of a few caring individuals who are able to see beyond the tragedies of life with a wish for love and the greater good of mankind.—Drew Gallagher
The author of “The Zombie Survival Guide” imagines an enclave of granola-eating liberals who believe that living off the land in the wilderness could be the salvation of society, except that in Brooks’ wilderness there is a marauding band of Sasquatches who tear up the enclave and the entrails of the inhabitants. The narrative device is a bit silly (journaling while Sasquatches launch severed heads at your solar-paneled roof), but it works as escapist fun.—Drew Gallagher
‘The Henna Artist’ by Alka Joshi
I love a compelling story that gives you a glimpse of life in a different place and time. In her début novel, Joshi paints a vivid portrait of 1950s India and introduces the unforgettable Lakshmi, a woman who has escaped an abusive marriage and works as a henna artist—and herbal medicine procurer—for Jaipur’s elite. She has put years of hard work into building the independent life she wants, but her meticulously laid plans are threatened when her husband, accompanied by a young sister Lakshmi didn’t know she had, tracks her down. The story explores societal and familial dynamics, female empowerment, medicinal culture and more. A TV adaptation is in the works.—Andi Russell
Addie wants to live her own life and see the world. Through 300 years of history, she works to make human connections and leave her mark. Although her Faustian bargain dooms her to be forgotten by most of the characters in the book, I’m having a hard time forgetting her.—Tara Lee
Muse, an intrepid international reporter, tours the Colombian cocaine manufacturing industry. From first coca seed planted to last kilo of processed flake cocaine delivered, Muse shows how South American governments, businesses, financial sectors and the masses are so intertwined with cocaine that there’s no chance the “War on Drugs” will ever succeed.—Jeff Schulze
With clarity of purpose, command of subject, coherence of narrative and creativity of prose, historian Widmer paints an extensively researched, richly detailed landscape of the geographic and human aspects of Abraham Lincoln’s fraught rail journey to Washington for his inauguration.—Jay Strafford
Buckley had “retired” from political satire but found President Donald Trump was too ripe for ridicule and “unretired” in this comedic look at the Trump presidency. The one flaw in this book is that it may not have been far enough removed from reality, because what appeared to be a ridiculously high satirical bar to clear was lowered to the point where the actions of a president untethered from democracy could clear it in a single bound.—Drew Gallagher
This novel focuses on two teenage girls who meet as first-year college roommates in North Carolina and the ways in which their lives intersect for four decades. As it looks at life in youth and age, joy and sorrow, it reaffirms her talent for weaving a rich tapestry with a keen but kind eye. —Jay Strafford
Longtime Virginia journalist Jones’ “The Organ Thieves” explores the history of the first heart transplant to involve different races—performed in Richmond in 1968—and how it involved ambition, research and the lingering ghost of Jim Crow.—Jay Strafford
The citizenry may move on from war, but for the men who fought it, thoughts of conflict and casualties live on. Treanor’s moving Vietnam War novel, which may partly be autobiographical, tackles how difficult it is for the average veteran to overcome survivor’s guilt.—Jeff Schulze
We all may be faced with a long and socially distanced winter ahead, and diving into an expansive book that keeps us company is a joy that readers may relish. Clark’s biography of Sylvia Plath comes in at close to 1,000 pages, so it will offer companionship for more than one winter’s evening and offers compelling writing and thoroughly researched context on the brief and tragic life of one of the greatest poets of the 20th century.—Drew Gallagher
Bohjalian can always be counted on to deliver an engrossing plot and characters who keep you on the edge of your seat just as much. As the main character investigates the disappearance of her boyfriend, she finds herself ever deeper in danger and in doubt about who he really was. “The Red Lotus” takes you on an international journey involving biological warfare, so if you’re still up for that trip after a virus-saturated 2020, then go for it.—Wendy Migdal
When first requested for my year-end suggestions, this book did not come to mind. Upon reflection, it is the one I keep coming back to in my mind. The story takes place 300 years in the future, but the living conditions then are like England in the 13th century: no electricity and horses for transportation. The poor peasants are being kept in bondage by the local bishop, and the plot revolves about how a young priest is sent to bury an older priest. In doing so, he uncovers a hidden revolt, skullduggery by the upper clergy and a peasant class suffering under a system where 1 percent of the population owns more than 99 percent of the assets. This is a Dystopian book, but one that resonates in today’s world of income inequality.—Alfred M. King
This, the 25th in the Jack Reacher series is far and away the best. The two brothers—who have each written thrillers under their own name—here collaborate in a story that will keep you reading for a long time. The only warning is not to start shortly before bedtime. The plot is current and realistic and characters are believable. Once started, it is hard to put down.—Alfred M. King
The Trump presidency begged to be lampooned and one of our most popular authors responded in kind with a book about a plucky wildlife enthusiast who is tasked with getting rid of record-setting pythons before a gala for well-healed donors at the president’s Florida resort. A special brand of Hiaasen chaos and comedy ensues.—Drew Gallagher
Friedman, a geoforecaster by profession, warns the issues that have left the nation divided won’t be fading away anytime soon. A confluence of the end of two cycles, one institutional and the other socioeconomic, means the distrust and anger we’ve seen will likely continue through the remainder of this decade. But, he promises, the resulting self-examination will lead to a metamorphosis of national direction and purpose.—Jeff Schulze
The husband-and-wife team revisit Kristof’s boyhood home to see how our national neglect of underserved and/or overlooked communities has led to substance abuse, crime, violence, incarceration and broken lives.—Jeff Schulze
In this thorough study by MacMillan, an Oxford professor of history, human warfare isn’t just some random flare-up of societies unable to resolve differences, but an essential part of homo sapiens’ evolution. From the first caveman who threw a rock at his neighbor to the generals on opposite sides of the world with their proverbial fingers on the triggers, war has always been inside of us, MacMillan argues. The trick is, can we recognize it for what it is?—Jeff Schulze
This new collection of poetry from Billy Collins may have been the most welcome release in 2020. Collins’ engaging poetry elicits is a splendid mixture of poignancy and laughter. The poet readily admits he is growing older, but his skills and ability to charm and please have not diminished.—Drew Gallagher
Affirming the pull of home, the power of remembrance and the preeminence of place, this sequel to “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” showcases Flagg’s knack for stories that celebrate the bonds of family and friends—and the possibilities of recovery and renewal.—Jay Strafford
‘The Yield’ by Tara June Winch
I have read many beautiful books this year, but I can’t stop thinking about this Australian novel about an indigenous (of the Wiradjuri tribe) family navigating a land dispute. Divided into three perspectives, this kaleidoscopic novel manages to tell both the unique story of this family and provide wider historical context. It’s about language, power, and privilege. I don’t want to say too much more than that. Part of the beauty of this novel lies in discovering it for yourself.—Ashley Riggleson