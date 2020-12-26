The best books of 2020: FLS reviewers share their favorites

When first requested for my year-end suggestions, this book did not come to mind. Upon reflection, it is the one I keep coming back to in my mind. The story takes place 300 years in the future, but the living conditions then are like England in the 13th century: no electricity and horses for transportation. The poor peasants are being kept in bondage by the local bishop, and the plot revolves about how a young priest is sent to bury an older priest. In doing so, he uncovers a hidden revolt, skullduggery by the upper clergy and a peasant class suffering under a system where 1 percent of the population owns more than 99 percent of the assets. This is a Dystopian book, but one that resonates in today’s world of income inequality.—Alfred M. King