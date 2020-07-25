Virginia Writers Club symposium will be held virtually

The Virginia Writers Club’s 10th annual “Navigating Your Writing Life Symposium” will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the symposium will be held over three days, starting with a July 31 keynote talk from Austin Camacho, author of seven novels about Washington, D.C.-based private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O’Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, “Beyond Blue.” Workshops will run Aug. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and cover a variety of writing-related topics, including memoirs, poetry, character development, publishing options and author marketing.

Symposium registration and additional event information can be found online at virginiawritersclub.org/2020-Symposium.

—From staff reports

