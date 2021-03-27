WATCH NOW: Revisit works of a titan in 'Let Me Tell You What I Mean'

In the past few years, we have seen a number of our elder statesmen authors release collections of stories and essays in an effort to provide a coda to their careers.

Roger Angell wrote “Let Me Finish” partly out of fear that there were thoughts he did not want to go unwritten, and John Banville returned to the Dublin streets of his youth in “Time Pieces” to reflect on the passage of time and life. Joan Didion’s collection of essays, “Let Me Tell You What I Mean” is different in that it is a “collected works” without any new essays, but it fits similarly into a trend of publishers to highlight writers at the twilight of their careers.

Didion established herself as a talented writer long ago, so the assumption is that fans of the author have probably read most of these essays in prior magazines or collections. Publishers are always quick to qualify such collections as “featuring essays never collected together previously,” which anyone can parse as a mere linguistic trick made truthful simply by adding one essay that may not have been collected with other works previously. Regardless, these 12 essays are worth reading or rereading and I have to believe that even Didion’s most ardent fans may have forgotten bits of the ones that were published over 50 years ago.