WATCH NOW: Revisit works of a titan in 'Let Me Tell You What I Mean'

In the past few years, we have seen a number of our elder statesmen authors release collections of stories and essays in an effort to provide a coda to their careers.
Roger Angell wrote “Let Me Finish” partly out of fear that there were thoughts he did not want to go unwritten, and John Banville returned to the Dublin streets of his youth in “Time Pieces” to reflect on the passage of time and life. Joan Didion’s collection of essays, “Let Me Tell You What I Mean” is different in that it is a “collected works” without any new essays, but it fits similarly into a trend of publishers to highlight writers at the twilight of their careers.
Didion established herself as a talented writer long ago, so the assumption is that fans of the author have probably read most of these essays in prior magazines or collections. Publishers are always quick to qualify such collections as “featuring essays never collected together previously,” which anyone can parse as a mere linguistic trick made truthful simply by adding one essay that may not have been collected with other works previously. Regardless, these 12 essays are worth reading or rereading and I have to believe that even Didion’s most ardent fans may have forgotten bits of the ones that were published over 50 years ago.
One theme that remains timeless is the college application process and the pressure and anxiety tethered to the experience. As one with a high school senior who is currently trying to make that decision, I appreciated Didion’s words even if I recognize the reflection of myself in some of her criticism of the parents of those students. When Didion partook of the process, she was rejected by Stanford University when she applied and cried at the finality this surely meant for her life. After the pain of the rejection, she went to junior college, got into Cal Berkeley, and became The Joan Didion, who I’m guessing Stanford would have welcomed to their English staff with open arms. (One little sidenote from this essay was that a friend of Didion’s who went to Stanford asked her to write a paper for him and he got an A on the paper while she got a B- for the same essay at Berkeley. It’s instructive by way of comparison but, um, Stanford has had an Honor Code since 1921.)
Fittingly, the essay I most enjoyed is titled “Last Words” and is about Ernest Hemingway and his unfinished work. Reading Didion on Hemingway is witnessing one titan of literature reflect on the career of another titan who never got to finish. Hemingway left the world too soon at the end of a shotgun, but his suicide underscores how fortunate we are to have the likes of Didion for a little longer.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania.