What's happening at Fauquier Library in February

The following events are scheduled at Fauquier Libraries during February. Visit the library’s website at fauquierlibrary.org for a complete calendar of library events for children, teens and adults, or pick up a monthly calendar at any library location. Contact Lisa Pavlock at 540/422-8518 or lisa.pavlock@fauquiercounty.gov for information about library programs and events.
Monday, Feb. 1
Great Books Discussion Group: 7–8:30 p.m. If you are interested in reading some of the best literature from all time periods, this is the group for you. The selections are frequently assigned in high school and college classrooms. They include novels as well as nonfiction classics in philosophy and psychology considered to have enduring value. Many are foundational to the formation of governments and societies around the world. This group will give you a chance to read and explore this literature through friendly and thoughtful shared inquiry discussions. New members always welcome! Great Books is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss "Planning and Democracy" by Friedrich Hayek. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422-8500, ext. 3.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/34Z9STX.
Bring Your Own Book (BYOB) Book Club: 6–7 p.m. The BYOB Book Club meets twice each month—online only—to discuss books, old and new, and share recommendations. Get ready to brag about your favorite reads and jot down all the intriguing titles you will hear about from others. To request logon information or for more info, email Jennifer.Schultz@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422-8504.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Monday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 13
Valentine Crafts on the Go: Pick up the supplies for your PreK-School Age child to make a valentine for a loved one. Bags will be available at curbside at all three library locations on a first come, first served basis. No reservation is required, one bag per child, please.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Marshall Afternoon Book Club: 1–2:30 p.m. If you like a variety of genres, you will enjoy the eclectic assortment of titles chosen by this book club, including classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers. Once a month, fellow readers meet (virtually) to discuss a chosen book and related topics. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books are chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November. Marshall Afternoon Book Club is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss O Pioneers, by Willa Cather. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, please email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8527.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Monday, Feb. 15
All Fauquier Public Libraries closed in observance of Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Adult DIY kits—Birdseed Ornaments. Make an ornament out of birdseed to hang outside. Enjoy watching the birds come to eat the seeds. Kits available for pickup starting Feb. 16.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Mystery Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. This group focuses primarily on mysteries and thrillers. Members combine their love for reading with laughter. While the book discussion takes precedence, other topics are often explored in the course of a meeting. The Mystery Book Club is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss Sidney Chambers and the Shadow of Death by James Runcie. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, please email vicky.ginther@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8500, ext. 3.
Monday, Feb. 22
Marshall Evening Book Club: 7–8:30 p.m. Once a month, join a group of interesting readers at the end of the day for a relaxed discussion of a wide range of titles. With an eclectic assortment of selections that includes classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers, titles are sure to appeal to a wide range of readers. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November.
Marshall Evening Book Club is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss The Redhead by the Side of the Road, by Anne Tyler. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, please email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8527.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Thursday, Feb. 25
