What's happening at Fauquier Library in February

The following events are scheduled at Fauquier Libraries during February. Visit the library’s website at fauquierlibrary.org for a complete calendar of library events for children, teens and adults, or pick up a monthly calendar at any library location. Contact Lisa Pavlock at 540/422-8518 or lisa.pavlock@fauquiercounty.gov for information about library programs and events.

Monday, Feb. 1

Great Books Discussion Group: 7–8:30 p.m. If you are interested in reading some of the best literature from all time periods, this is the group for you. The selections are frequently assigned in high school and college classrooms. They include novels as well as nonfiction classics in philosophy and psychology considered to have enduring value. Many are foundational to the formation of governments and societies around the world. This group will give you a chance to read and explore this literature through friendly and thoughtful shared inquiry discussions. New members always welcome! Great Books is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss "Planning and Democracy" by Friedrich Hayek. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422-8500, ext. 3.