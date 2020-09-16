Children’s Museum of Richmond reopens downtown and Chesterfield branches

Little visitors can also engage in fun-filled exercise at the Eye Play game. Various floor projections provide more than 20 themed learning experiences, from environmental awareness to soccer, and kids can “pop bubbles,” dance and stomp.

CMoR Chesterfield is introducing a new 18-foot climber, created of tires that will give children a chance to exercise and release some of that energy stored up from weeks spent at home.

At both museum locations, children can also stretch and bend as they deposit apples and berries that will be displayed for “picking” in the branches of a tree or bush.

The Town Square offers multiple walk-in scenarios, such as a grocery store where children can select items from the shelves for their kids-sized shopping carts and a bank where they can take on the role of a customer or teller. The scenarios downtown also include a Kids’ TV studio, where visitors can become newscasters as their images are livestreamed on TVs, and a school house—no virtual learning here!