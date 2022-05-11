Intriguing 'Picasso: Painting the Blue Period' goes beneath the surface at Phillips Collection

The Phillips Collection’s presentation of “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period” unfolds like a detective story.

Walking through the galleries, we view Picasso’s early works displayed alongside selections of what the ambitious young artist saw, studied and sketched in the vibrant art scene of Paris and Barcelona during 1901–1904.

Edgar Degas’ “Nude Woman” (1891–93), Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec’s “Woman at the Tub” (1896) and Auguste Rodin’s sculpture “Eve” (1883)—all give clues of what Picasso would look for ideas to create his own art like “The Blue Room” (Paris, 1901).

Picasso’s references to art history and religion, as well as his autobiography, are continuing elements in his works. “Evocation (The Burial of Casagemas)” (1901) is his record of a personal moment, a deathbed portrait of his close friend Carlos Casagemas, which he has recast in the manner of El Greco.

Like a poet employs metaphor, Picasso would use the color blue both for its human emotions of sadness, grief and despair and for its religious symbolism.

He also knew the grim statistics of victims suffering because of their sex, class, poverty and despair—all of which he saw in the faces of women at Saint–Lazare, a women’s prison–hospital. Unlike his famous wives and lovers who served as models for his later works, these women are unknown. “Melancholy Woman” (1902) was a lonely woman who captured his attention during his visit to Saint–Lazare as she sat apart in isolation and depression. With the her hands hidden within layers of shawls and her eyes closed, “Crouching Beggarwoman” (Barcelona, 1902) could be one of the many blind and beggars he saw on the street. She has been described as the personification of poverty.

Works on paper like “The Soup” (c. 1862–1865) by Honoré Daumier and paintings like “Saint Geneviève Provisioning Paris [Sainte Geneviève ravitaillant Paris]” (c. 1897–1898) by French symbolist painter Pierre Puvis de Chavannes would influence Picasso in his interpretation of charity. In “The Soup” (Barcelona, 1903), rather than the beggar holding out a hand for alms, Picasso poses a woman slightly bent forward in a gesture of offering the gift of nourishment, a bowl of soup to a child.

Choices of images and themes, postures and positions of limbs, and color to portray mood would converge in the creation of some of Picasso’s most compelling works in what would later be called the Blue Period.

How did he do it? His sketches show what he saw, but this exhibit goes beneath the surface of the paintings to see what our eyes cannot, in trying to understand the techniques and materials he used to create his own style.

The latest technological methods in art conservation along with historical studies have been employed to research Picasso’s early works at this pivotal point in his career. Like the processes of blood-type analysis and fingerprinting in the field of forensics, these studies have revealed information that create a unique record of his methods, as well as pose new questions.

Videos in the exhibit provide details of the scientific findings of the underlying compositions and motifs beneath three works.

The original infrared reflectance image of “The Blue Room” uncovered a portrait of a man in a white shirt. Further imagery reveals he is holding a red and yellow flower below his bow tie in his left hand. Who the man is remains a mystery, perhaps someone Picasso saw who frequented the Montmartre district for vice and pleasure and who would appear in his other works.

X-ray images of “Crouching Beggarwoman” reveals an earlier depiction of a woman with her hand out to receive alms. Rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise, the work further shows that underneath is a painting of the landscape of the Labyrinth of Horta in Barcelona. While the artist of the landscape is unknown, what the radiograph established is the date that Picasso would have begun to use the canvas to paint “Crouching Beggarwoman.”

The study of the paint samples of “The Soup” indicates final reworking by the artist in many areas, such as changing the position of the woman from her back to the viewer to the woman and child posed sideways. Like “Crouching Beggarwoman,” “The Soup” is evidence of Picasso’s preoccupation with gesture with the repositioning of an arm, a hand or a foot to emphasize a sentiment, thus presenting emotion through evocative imagery.

Like any great mystery series, which hints at the end of the story to lead to another adventure, the final two galleries track how Picasso revisited and repurposed themes in his transition from the late Blue Period into what would come next in his early Rose Period (1905–06).

So much more was to come in Picasso’s work over the next 70 years of artistic creations, which would include a variety of themes in works from paintings and sculptures, poems and plays. How it all started is now on view to explore in “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period” at the Phillips Collection through June 12.