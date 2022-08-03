Local artists team up for a sweet new show at LibertyTown

Coming to LibertyTown Arts Workshop is “Candy Coated Dreams,” featuring new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy. The exhibit opens Friday and runs through Aug. 28 in the front gallery, and will showcase eight large pieces, four from each of the artists.

Morelewicz is a Fredericksburg-based artist and graphic designer. His art is noted for strong structural geometries, crisp lighting and evocative scenes. His work can also be found in “Find Your Spot,” a new children’s book by Spotsylvania County’s Community Engagement & Tourism Department as part of its Find Your Spot in Spotsylvania campaign. The book features a story by Lily Eghtessad, along with his illustrations. He also collaborated with Fredericksburg Main Street on last year’s limited-edition Otter-ly Amazing board game, which gave players a tour of downtown Fredericksburg.

Murphy is known for her bright and colorful cityscapes, still lifes and landscapes. The Fredericksburg-based painter, who is also a graphic designer, primarily works in acrylics, experimenting with light, saturation and unique hues. “I explored some painting over the years on my own, mostly watercolor. But tried out, and quickly delved into acrylic painting in 2019 and have been painting non-stop since then,” she said. Murphy has won two prizes in the “Hidden Fredericksburg” juried shows at LibertyTown: third place in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018.

The pair has been sharing their artistic home at LibertyTown’s Studio 4 1/2 since November 2020.

“While Pete and I work very differently, the one thing we hear from so many people who come in our studio is the joy they sense from our bright and interesting colors. Hearing that others experience the energy that I get from painting in bright and sometimes unexpected colors is so exciting and satisfying,” said Murphy, a former Free Lance–Star page designer. “When Pete and I were discussing having a show together, we wanted those colors to be at the forefront, to show off what we both love and feel are our strengths. We hoped to inspire a wealth of feelings they bring to us, in others. Painting brings me so much peace, satisfaction and delight, and I love to hear that those feelings resonate with others who view my work.”

Meet the artists during First Friday from 5–9 p.m. featuring live music. Details at libertytownarts.com.