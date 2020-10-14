Play it again: Woodworker repurposes 19th-century piano into art

Joe Wilkinson likes to use what others don’t, or don’t want anymore. The 70-year-old artist, a woodworker, gives new life to old things.

That’s the idea behind his most recent show, “When the Music Stops,” at Artful Dimensions Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg, where he is a founding member. Viewers can see his wooden masterpieces of many sizes—as big as a bench and as small as an earring—now through Nov. 1. Each of the 20 pieces features wood from a late 19th-century Kranich & Bach upright piano.

He found the piano unwanted when his neighbors were moving in May. They realized what many have in recent years, that pianos, which were once a mainstay of the American living room, are not as fashionable as they once were. Since it would cost hundreds to move, they couldn’t even give it away.

So, Wilkinson and another artist—a metal worker—took it apart to repurpose in their pieces.

“Until I got my hands on it, I didn’t realize how hard it would be to take apart,” he said. “We know about the 88 keys out front, but the internals are far more complex. There are more than 200 tuning pegs, multiple moving parts attached to each key, 6-inch screws, and the heavy metal frame for the strings. It wasn’t until it was all in pieces that I started to figure out what to do with them.”