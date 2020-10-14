Play it again: Woodworker repurposes 19th-century piano into art

Joe Wilkinson likes to use what others don’t, or don’t want anymore. The 70-year-old artist, a woodworker, gives new life to old things.
That’s the idea behind his most recent show, “When the Music Stops,” at Artful Dimensions Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg, where he is a founding member. Viewers can see his wooden masterpieces of many sizes—as big as a bench and as small as an earring—now through Nov. 1. Each of the 20 pieces features wood from a late 19th-century Kranich & Bach upright piano.
He found the piano unwanted when his neighbors were moving in May. They realized what many have in recent years, that pianos, which were once a mainstay of the American living room, are not as fashionable as they once were. Since it would cost hundreds to move, they couldn’t even give it away.
So, Wilkinson and another artist—a metal worker—took it apart to repurpose in their pieces.
“Until I got my hands on it, I didn’t realize how hard it would be to take apart,” he said. “We know about the 88 keys out front, but the internals are far more complex. There are more than 200 tuning pegs, multiple moving parts attached to each key, 6-inch screws, and the heavy metal frame for the strings. It wasn’t until it was all in pieces that I started to figure out what to do with them.”
Then, all of a sudden, Wilkinson had “all this wood to work with.” He worked through the summer, forming the wood into new shapes and functional pieces, giving the piano a new life.
With the keys, he made clocks. With the inch-thick sides of the piano, he made boxes. The wood under the keys went to the largest piece in the show, a bench, as did the piano’s legs. The ebony was worked into a vase.
All of the pieces, including other cuts of wood and styles, are for sale in the gallery.
Wilkinson has always been a woodworker but began making and restoring furniture full time after he retired from the Navy.
For him, the artistry is in the uniqueness of the pieces.
“It’s not something you can find in a store,” he said. “That is my goal for all the furniture and art I make. With the piano, I made three clocks and they are all different.”
Frequent visitors to Artful Dimensions will know Wilkinson for his bowls, vases and expansive wall pieces that turn up to 1,400 pieces of wood into intricate pictures. All the wood he uses also retains its natural color.
“I only work in brown,” he said, without unnatural stains or lacquers. “I want to see the grain. I like knots.”
“When the Music Stops” opened Sept. 27, but due to the pandemic, art openings are not as publicized or well-attended. First Friday events especially have been affected, but Wilkinson said he has seen downtown come back to life recently.
According to him, the main merchant thoroughfare where Artful Dimensions is located, right at the heart of downtown near the intersection of Caroline and William streets, is still vibrant and still populated.
For this show, he said he hopes people come at staggered times, wear masks and practice social distancing.
His artwork has continued at the same pace during the pandemic since creating is often a solitary activity, but he said his furniture restoration is the busiest it has ever been.
It would seem locals are taking stock of their lives, what’s important and what they use.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!