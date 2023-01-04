At Kenmore, experience Christmastime in Revolutionary America

Travel back to early January 1776 with “Twelfth Night at Kenmore” this weekend. Guests will learn what it was like for Fielding and Betty Washington Lewis, their friends and Kenmore’s enslaved community as the Revolutionary War brings fear, doubt and frustration. “Twelfth Night” will be held Jan. 6–8, with performances at 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In the 18th century, Dec. 25 was just the start of Christmas, a 12-day celebration that ended on Twelfth Night. Kenmore will feature the candlelight and decorations of a Colonial Christmas, along with special musical performances by Colonial Faire. Dramatic scenes with costumed actors will take place in the first-floor rooms of the mansion. After the conclusion of the performance, guests will enjoy a festive 18th-century cooking demonstration in the kitchen dependency building. Heather Baldus and Mara Kaktins will discuss cooking techniques, holiday treats, and share about the lives of the enslaved cooks at Kenmore.