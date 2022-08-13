August Mysteries Roundup: Three new suspenseful tales will keep readers guessing

The gamut of female bonding often runs from childhood secrets to weddings and baby showers to personal and professional aid to the shared griefs of old age.

But to crime?

Meet the Dawsons and the Hawkinses, the featured players in Nora Murphy’s début novel, “The Favor” (Minotaur, $27.99, 288 pages).

Leah and Liam Dawson practice law, she content in the background, he brilliant in courtrooms as a litigator. McKenna and Zack Hawkins practice medicine, she as a pediatrician, he as a psychiatrist.

But the most profound commonality unites Liam and Zack, both of whom desire wives in the Stepford tradition, and both of whom are abusive control freaks.

When Leah sees McKenna while both are shopping independently at a liquor store, she senses a similarity. And as she drives past the Hawskinses’ home one evening, she witnesses a husband–wife scene that causes her to think “I felt like I was watching myself.”

In what follows, Murphy, a lawyer who lives in Maryland, spins a yarn that keeps the reader enthralled—and guessing—as she gradually raises the level of anxiety as the traps in which Leah and McKenna find themselves tighten to the point of psychological strangulation.

A shrewd and skillful, dark and disquieting work of domestic suspense that satisfies on both emotional and intellectual levels, “The Favor” offers a gripping look at the violence perpetrated by intimate partners.

DEATH AND GREED IN IRELAND

Early in Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” Gerald O’Hara reminds daughter Scarlett of her heritage: “Twill come to you, this love of land. There’s no getting away from it, if you’re Irish.”

But such love can also spring from ignoble motives, as it does in “The Drowning Sea” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages), the third entry in Sarah Stewart Taylor’s series featuring Maggie D’arcy, a now-former police detective on New York’s Long Island.

Maggie and daughter Lilly Lombardi are spending two months in Ireland with Maggie’s boyfriend, history professor Conor Kearney, and his son, Aiden, as Maggie ponders moving with Lilly to Ireland.

But the focus shifts from life decisions to death investigations when the body of Polish worker Lukas Adamik washes up at the foot of dangerous cliffs; suicide or accident is suspected. And when another corpse surfaces, fear grows and property feeds greed.

A plan to turn Rothcliffe House, a deteriorating manor, into a luxury hotel has led to backing and bitterness in the community. And the Irish coast furnishes myriad places where drugs can be offloaded.

Rosscliffe House was once the home of painter Felix Crawford, who also fell to his death. His daughter, fellow painter Lissy Crawford, sold the estate and now seeks Maggie’s help in finding a woman named Dorothea who disappeared in 1973.

Profoundly atmospheric, “The Drowning Sea” centers on intricate family relationships and long-held secrets, draws on Irish history and culture and climaxes with a terrifying cliffhanger.

EXPLORING PULL OF THE PAST

The friends of our youth remain psychic talismans in our lives, no matter the distance in time or geography.

Which is why Kate Burkholder—formerly Amish and currently the police chief of fictional Painters Mill in actual Holmes County, Ohio—finds herself in central Pennsylvania’s Kishacoquillas Valley in “The Hidden One” (Minotaur, $27.99, 320 pages), the 14th installment in Linda Castillo’s series.

In 2004, heavy-handed Amish Bishop Ananias Stoltzfus, an 86-year-old widower with two adult children, vanished from the valley. No trace was found until the present day, when an Amish farmer cutting hay discovered bones later identified as those of Stoltzfus. Jonas Bowman, an Amish family man and woodworker originally from Painters Mill, is arrested.

Despite a four-year age difference, Jonas and Kate were friends as teenagers, and she agrees when three Amish elders from Pennsylvania ask her to travel there to see if she can help Jonas—despite not having seen him for two decades. She discovers that he had a history of unfortunate interactions with the bishop and that his muzzleloader was found buried with the skeletal remains.

As she investigates, Kate becomes convinced that someone is trying to frame Jonas, learns disturbing information about Stoltzfus’ late wife, and is assaulted by a man who warns her to leave town.

From the start of this superb series, Castillo has mastered the fundamentals of fiction—plot, characters and setting—that combine for emotional and intellectual power.

She does so again in “The Hidden One” as she addresses the pull of the past, the strain of the present and the gift of the future.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.