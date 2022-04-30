 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author Don Winslow announces retirement to focus on politics

Author Don Winslow announced recently on CBS Saturday Morning with Jeff Glor that he has decided to give up writing, after decades in the publishing world and multiple Hollywood deals, in order to launch a digital army and direct his energy full-time to his other passion: politics. The news came on the eve of the release of Winslow’s latest novel, “City On Fire.”

“It’s time to do something else,” Winslow stated. “I want to continue on speaking out where I see what I think is wrong. It’s a big deal. It’s not a decision I made easily. ”

Winslow, who’s written 22 novels has amassed a formidable Twitter following on the heels of the 2020 election, with fans that include politicians and media elite. In the past few years, he has taken a very public, no-holds-barred stance on President Donald Trump, his allies and his constituents.

Don Winslow

Winslow

 Photo by Robert Gallagher
