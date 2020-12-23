BEALS: How are we doing?

How are you doing?
Is that question any more meaningful than it was last Christmas? It’s the kind of bland conversation starter that grinds the gears of humanity. My inner cynic wants to add “to a halt” to the end of that sentence, and I might have done it a year ago, but that question could be the only lubrication that keeps our rusty machine moving.
How are you doing? Every conversation starts the same way. It’s what you ask when you’re concerned or curious about someone’s health, particularly when a deadly virus lurks.
My uncle says he’s feeling better. His numbers are good. He was able to go fishing. I want to know these things. This is a good year to hear about healing, to know that someone might steal another day from the machine, that gratitude might polish this evening’s sunset to a brighter red. But is that what I’m asking?
How are you doing? It’s an invasive probe into someone’s mental health. It’s a dig into character and fortitude. It’s a measure of need and a plea for support.
My daughter says she’s OK. I see her staring out the car window, stretching her mind beyond my reach. I want to keep asking her the question over and over, but it’s becoming ineffective—the white noise of our relationship. I try to make her laugh and it works, but I can feel that trick wearing out. I know I can do better, that I can give her some clues to the answers, but that’s not the same as having answers. It’s not even asking the right question. What is the right question?
How are you doing? It’s a joke with a punchline in our subatomic particles. One might ferret out a fellow traveler who recognizes the absurdity of our limitless arrogance if you ask the question with the right smirk.
It can be comforting to look at life through Douglas Adams goggles and see that the existence of humanity is a rounding error in a galactic math problem. We are as probable as anything improbable, and our ignorance is best measured on a geological scale. Ask a mountain how it’s doing and it will answer with a challenge: See the world from a new perspective. So you stand in insignificance, feeling every breath of wind as it carries away another molecule of granite. Is what’s left any better than what’s lost?
How are you doing? Some people are doing the same as they ever did, and there are some whose lives and livelihoods have been turned upside down or destroyed. The nuts and bolts of how you are doing depends on who you are and who you know. Maybe you voted. Maybe you protested. Maybe you bought a gun. Maybe you learned to play golf. Maybe you walked the dog. What is the right thing to do? How in the world am I doing this?
I’ve had more time to listen. I’ve listened to Steve Earle and Sturgill Simpson and teachers. I’ve listened to Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan and nurses. I’ve listened to Dolly Parton and The Grateful Dead and grocery workers. I’ve listened to Kurt Vile and John Hartford and farmers. I’ve listened to Patterson Hood and Thomas Mapfumo and protesters.
How am I doing? I’m listening for answers amid the pain and unrest, and I’ve heard the echoes of ignorance shouted from rooftops across intellectual chasms an inch deep and a mile wide. There are as many answers as there are people shouting them, and none of them deserve attention.
But if you tune out the certainty and the bombast, there is a melody in the pain. There is a plea for mercy, an ode to brotherhood, a love song. It’s the spirit of the human season, our only miracle begging to be recognized.
How are you doing this Christmas? Are you listening? Do you hear what I hear?
