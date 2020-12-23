BEALS: How are we doing?

How are you doing?

Is that question any more meaningful than it was last Christmas? It’s the kind of bland conversation starter that grinds the gears of humanity. My inner cynic wants to add “to a halt” to the end of that sentence, and I might have done it a year ago, but that question could be the only lubrication that keeps our rusty machine moving.

How are you doing? Every conversation starts the same way. It’s what you ask when you’re concerned or curious about someone’s health, particularly when a deadly virus lurks.

My uncle says he’s feeling better. His numbers are good. He was able to go fishing. I want to know these things. This is a good year to hear about healing, to know that someone might steal another day from the machine, that gratitude might polish this evening’s sunset to a brighter red. But is that what I’m asking?

How are you doing? It’s an invasive probe into someone’s mental health. It’s a dig into character and fortitude. It’s a measure of need and a plea for support.