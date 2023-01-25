Beat the winter blues at Busch Gardens Mardi Gras celebration

The folks at Busch Gardens Williamsburg invite all to join them in a monthlong Mardi Gras celebration, with activities in all nine of its European-themed villages, as well as access to three of its signature rollercoasters and more than 15 rides and children’s play areas. In addition, chefs have been whipping up some special treats and will offer over 30 menu items featuring Cajun Cuisine, such as Crawfish Broil rolls, shrimp étouffée and beignets.

The excitement of the festival is heightened by the fact that it is celebrated in the midst of winter, a season in which theme parks are typically considered to be dormant.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to break through their ‘cabin fever.’ It’s an opportunity to get outside, explore a fascinating environment and enjoy the fresh air,” said spokesperson Cassady Watson.

A new feature is a Mardi Street Party in the New France village, an immersive parade that spreads the exciting Mardi Gras spirit. Guests can interact with stilt-walkers and dancers, who will bestow them with colorful festival beads and pose for photos.

Carnaval Imaginique will return for its second Mardi Gras in the Globe Theater. The awe-inspiring acrobats, contortionists and daredevil roller skaters will offer mesmerizing acts of balance, strength and dexterity, which will have audiences on edge of their seats. Merging cultures across typical boundaries, Samba Jamboree’s wacky and wild court-jester/drummers will delight visitors as they make their way across the Rhinefeld to a jazzy New Orleans rhythm. And guests entering the Abbey Stone Theatre in Germany will be treated to the talents of the Killarney Village Irish jig band.

The pulsebeat of excitement and fun emanates throughout the day in front of Das Festhaus, where the Mardi Party DJ plays today’s top hits. The celebration continues inside Das Festhaus as the New Orleans Jazz Band takes the stage, led by its enthusiastic emcee conductor.

Two fantasylands designed especially for children will be open throughout the Mardi Gras celebration. The Sesame Street Forest of Fun features wildly popular kid-friendly rides, and young visitors are invited to explore Oscar’s Yucky Forest and its special playground. Adding to the excitement of the day, their favorite fuzzy friends of Sesame Street will pop in from time to time for a surprise visit and pose with them for pictures at the 1-2-3 Smile with Me photo station. Families can capture the special moment with their own cameras or purchase a package of professional pictures to share with friends and families.

Children are also invited to explore the Land of the Dragons in Rhinefeld, Germany—an enchanting realm with a whimsical mythological flair, where they can fly on the wings of a friendly dragon at the Flutter Sputter ride or take a spin on a smiling ladybug in the Bug-a-Dug experience. The Land of the Dragons also features a special playground and climbing area where kids can release some of that pent up winter energy and enjoy fun-filled exercise.

Older guests will also have an opportunity to experience thrill rides, including three iconic scream-worthy roller coasters: Verbolten (a hair-raising adventure through the Black Forest), Apollo’s Chariot (that offers guests a free-flight sensation and Alpengeist (one of the tallest, fastest coasters in the world). In addition, the experience of a number of favorite rides of older guests is echoed in mini-versions designed for the youngest set, such as Der Autobahn Jr.

Everyone can share the joy of a ride on the Kinder Karussel, a classic merry-go-round, and the Busch Gardens Railway, which offers an overview of the park with stops at three villages. Families can also join in the challenge of the Masquerade Scavenger Hunt, where they can search each village for Mardi Gras masks that have been tucked away in unexpected places.

A special admissions offer currently available is the free Pre-School pass, which parents can request for children ages 3-5 that provides complimentary admission through Oct. 31.

“The Mardi Gras is a rare opportunity for families to visit the park during the winter season for a fun-fulfilled experience and a chance to make treasured family memories,” said Watson.”