Belvedere Plantation celebrates its 40th Fall Harvest Festival

It’s been 40 years since the Pumpkin Patch at the Belvedere Plantation was first opened to the public and, since then, the Fall Harvest Festival has offered a steadily growing spectrum of activities.

For many families, it has become a cherished autumn tradition, and, throughout the past four decades, its value has increased as the festival provides a bonding and engaging experience for parents and their children, and a much-needed reprieve from lives immersed in computer and phone screens.

The two original attractions of the Fall Harvest Festival, the Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, continue to be crowd favorites. The excitement begins as families pile into the hay wagon for their ride to the Pumpkin Patch to select their favorites as prospects for a delicious pie or humorous or spooky jack-o’-lantern for Halloween. Visitors can choose to purchase their pumpkins at 75 cents per pound or in an all-you-can-carry load for $34.95—a feat of strength and balance that often includes an element of comedy.

The image of the corn maze is unique each year, and this time will feature the plantation’s signature smiling barn sporting a “40 Years” slogan on its roof. Giggles and groans might emerge from guests making their way through the paths of the tall stalks of the Maize Maze. For the littlest visitors, a companion Little Farmer’s Maze is offered, which is smaller and stroller-accessible.

“Belvedere is a place to harvest fresh family memories,” said Ian Fulks, one of the fourth generation of his family to work the farm, whose business card proudly proclaims that he is the Director of Fun.

He gladly takes part in all the preparations to complete the panoply of featured activities, and his favorite task is taking the helm at the Swine Speedway where he coordinates four heats of four racing pigs—a role he has served for 17 years. Fulks’ delight is clear as he revs up the crowd and selects one visitor from each of four sections in the arena who will be an official Pig Pal of one of the contestants—sporting a color that matches the scarf on his designated pig.

“The louder and more excited you are, the more likely it is that you will be chosen!” Fulks said. “If your pig wins the race, you get a prize; if it doesn’t win, you get a prize anyway. The winning Pal gets a pig nose, and the three others get a pig tail.”

This year’s new attraction is a Low-Ropes Course, in which players are challenged to make their way across an elevated playground net from one tower to another. Other fun-filled features include the Jumping Pillow—an inflated mattress/trampoline that visitors can try out in bouncing sessions with other guests of their same weight cohort, and the Zippitydoo Zip Line. The Corn Box is another favorite feature, a giant shallow pool filled with two feet of corn kernels that guests can bury themselves in, crawl through, or put down one another’s shirts. In addition, children can play with the construction toys and kids-sized equipment in the Little Farmers Corral, a giant sandbox.

Throughout the site, guests can feel the elation of whizzing down numerous slides of chutes and tubes on the incline of a knoll or pile of hay, including the Pumpkin Mountain tube slide and the towering Screaming Scarecrow Slide, which Fulks says “was named for a good reason!”

Rides include Extreme Pedal Tractors, which involves a circuitous course that goes under and over bridges. A tricycle version is provided for the little tykes, and, once again, the tractor-pulled Barrel Train will give tours of the area.

Classic farm fun that has delighted generations of kids is offered in the Fun Barn, where they can swing on ropes and drop down into mounds of hay below. The “Back 40” section is devoted to classic games and challenges, such as cornhole, giant checkers and tic-tac-toe, and visitors can create bubbles that may be as big as they are using hoops at the Bubble Station and test their skills with basketballs and footballs at the Ball Wall.

Rambunctious fun is provided in the Paint the Pests outdoor paintball target range and the super-powered nerf-guns of “Barnyard Blasters.”

As a memento of their visits, kids can paint and decorate a take-home gourd at the Paint the Pumpkin station. Other mementos and tasty jams, jellies and baked goods can be purchased at Belvedere’s Market and Bakery. Visitors can also partake in the delicious offerings of the Red Rooster Grill, the Pizza Factory, Farmer Fulks’ Sweet Treats and, new this year, Cogburn’s Feed Bin. Families can purchase s’mores kits to roast at the public campfire or they can reserve and rent a campfire site of their own.

As a weekly finale to Belvedere Plantation’s Fall Harvest Festival, a fireworks display is featured every Saturday in September and October.

“Belvedere is a place where families can make exceptional memories that they will treasure for years, spending quality time in the fresh air,” Fulks said. “Folks who came to the festival in their childhood are now bringing their own children and grandchildren.”