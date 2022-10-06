Bestsellers

FICTION

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

4. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

5. The Winners by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

6. Treasure State by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

7. Blowback by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills (Atria)

9. The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

10. Suspect by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

11. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

12. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

13. Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson (Doubleday)

14. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

15. Clive Cussler's Hellburner by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

NONFICTION

1. Live Wire by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. Killing the Legends by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

4. The Rise of the Rest by Steve Case (Avid Reader)

5. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)

6. Healing Through Words by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

7. Discipline is Destiny by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

8. The 6 Types of Working Genius by Patrick M. Lencioni (BenBella/Holt)

9. Home Is Where the Eggs Are by Molly Yeh (William Morrow)

10. What's Gaby Cooking: Take it Easy by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)

11. Come On, Man! by Joe Concha (Broadside)

12. The Simply Happy Cookbook by Steve Doocy (William Morrow)

13. The Return of the Gods by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

14. Good Inside by Becky Kennedy (Harper Wave)

15. Stay Curious and Keep Exploring by Emily Calandrelli (Chronicle Prism)

PAPERBACK

1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. After the Bite by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

3. Flying Angels by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

6. Explosive Revenge by Maggie K. Black (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. Married in Texas by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. Midnight Shadows by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. 2 Sisters Detective Agency by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Cowboy Justice at Whiskey Gulch by Elle James (Harlequin Intrigue)

11. Her Surprise Christmas Courtship by Emma Miller (Love Inspired)

12. Christmas Hostage by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. An Amish Proposal for Christmas by Vannetta Chapman (Love Inspired)

14. The Lost Hart Triplet by Nicole Helm (Harlequin Intrigue)

15. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)