The folks at Historic Kenmore invite all to their rousing Block Party—a day chock-full of fun-filled activities that, along the way, will introduce guests young and old to the fascinating history of both the estate and our city. Having been a part of our environs for nearly 250 years, the history of Kenmore tells the story of Fredericksburg since the cusp of the American Revolution.

Constructed by George Washington’s sister, Betty, and her husband, Fielding Lewis, in 1775, the mansion reflected the pre-Revolutionary War wealth and gentry status of their family. The mansion features ornately detailed plaster ceilings with intricate sculpture-like patterns, as well as a carved mantelpiece depicting the cautionary tale of Aesop’s fable of "The Fox and the Crow." Throughout the Block Party on April 8, visitors can take a self-guided tour of the mansion, where guides will be stationed to answer any questions they may have.

In spite of its historic grandeur, the estate is a perfect venue for a vibrant community block party, given that when the Lewises lived there with five of their children, the household was always bustling with activity with “children and animals everywhere,” according to the introductory video shown in the visitors’ center.

Fielding Lewis was a merchant who had inherited his business and a fleet of ships and whose trans-Atlantic trade with England was steady and lucrative. During the Revolution, he helped to start a gun manufactory and owned a mercantile store, through which he provided supplies and weapons to the troops commanded by his brother-in-law, Gen. George Washington.

One hundred years later, the estate also played a role in the Civil War, when it was used as a Union headquarters and served as a hospital for wounded soldiers. During that time, Kenmore was damaged when it was under cannon fire, and some of the plaster ceilings were nearly destroyed.

The ownership of the estate was to pass through two other families after the Lewises: the Gordon family, who lived there in the early 1800s and who dubbed the manor Kenmore, and the Howard family with a son who repaired and reconstructed the plasterwork on some of the damaged ceilings after the Civil War.

Throughout the Block Party, two knowledgeable and engaging groups of costumed interpreters will bring the history of the estate to life.

A corps of costumed interpreters from the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will explain what life was like in the 18th century, and demonstrate the games and diversions that children would have played with in colonial times. Children will also have an opportunity to try their hand at table top games and challenges such as Ball and Cup, and Jacob’s Ladder, as well as lawn games such as Graces and Hoop and Stick. Young visitors will learn from first-hand experience that pastimes of their counterparts in the 1700s required dexterity and skills beyond the video games and technological devices of our current times.

In addition, knowledgeable members of the UMW Living History Club will interpret the Civil War experience at the estate, and archaeologists of the Kenmore Foundation will talk about the discoveries of digs that were conducted in the 1990s and were critical to recent efforts to furnish and restore the mansion for public view. Visitors can stop at a number of "education stations" and learn more from experts who will answer any questions they may have.

They may be surprised to discover that the treasure of the Kenmore estate was nearly lost for posterity when a developer purchased the land with plans to create an apartment complex in the early 1900s. A committed and determined chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution rose into action, issuing a flurry of hand-written letters to prospective donors to contribute to the $30,000 sum needed to purchase and preserve the property. Their impassioned pleas elicited the support needed to pay the $10,000 downpayment, and, surprisingly, the developer was among those who contributed. An inspiring “Here’s to the Ladies” exhibit — now featured in Kenmore’s Crowninshield Building — is a tribute to this heroic and impressive effort, which generated the creation of the Kenmore Association (now the George Washington Foundation).

“The Block Party has a two-fold purpose. It focuses on the history of Kenmore throughout time as well as the preservation effort 100 years ago when it was saved from destruction,” said Allison Ellis, manager of Public Programs.

The Block Party will also feature an Easter Egg scavenger hunt, recalling those held on the estate in the 20th century. Young partygoers can peruse the grounds for brightly colored eggs that they can turn in for a prize. Additional features of the Block Party for children are hands-on activities and take-home crafts . At a “Planting your own Colonial Garden” station, they can plant seeds or seedlings in a cup to add to their own garden at home. At a station that relays the effort invested in creating the plaster ceiling patterns, children can trace drawings of outlines of the plasterwork that have been taped to the underside of a table.

“This gives young guests the feeling of what it would be like to lie on your back and work to create the patterns and motifs,” said Ellis. At another station, visitors can use pieces of artwork, such as flowers and acorns of plaster, that they can attach to a big display board to create their unique design.

“I hope families will take the opportunity to be part of our Block Party. It all comes back to bringing the community together,” said Ellis. “They will learn the importance of the history of Kenmore while seeing that this is a fun spot to play and have a good time on our grounds that are always open to the public.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a picnic on the grounds.