Book Corner: Author talks continue this fall at Central Rappahannock Regional Library

Grab a snack and a beverage, and maybe find a seat outside now that the weather is starting to feel refreshing. Then tune in to one of these enlightening and entertaining talks given by award-winning authors and speakers of all stripes. Central Rappahannock Regional Library continues its online Library Speakers Consortium Author Talks with a vibrant lineup of fall speakers. You can register to attend each talk live and submit questions in advance for the author if desired. A new live chat feature has been added so you can interact with the author and other attendees. If you can’t make the live talks, you’ll be able to watch the recordings later. Visit librarypoint.org/lsc-authors to see the full lineup and register for the talks of your choice at no charge.

During a talk last week, best-selling author and renowned educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba took part in a discussion on “Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.” In her book, Borba identifies seven character traits that make the difference between those who struggle and those who succeed. These traits—confidence, empathy, self-control, integrity, curiosity, perseverance, and optimism—can be taught to children of any age to pave their way to success in life.

Here are some more of the speakers and their books for September, October and November:

“Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” by Simon Winchester.

Live talk: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m.

In his upcoming talk, New York Times best-selling author, journalist, and adventurer Winchester will cover many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology, and geology, as well as his personal expeditions. A master storyteller, Winchester inspires awe in his readers by expertly weaving everyday life into historical examination. “Land” is his most recent work.

“Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, and Feeling Guilty” by Dr. Aziz Gazipura

Live talk: Oct. 13, 4 p.m.

Do you find it hard to be assertive and ask for what you want? Did you know millions of people struggle with being “too nice”? Being nice can make it hard to speak up, say “no,” or do something that might upset someone. This talk will teach you that the opposite of nice is not mean, but rather, real. You’ll learn how to say “no” when you want and need to, confidently ask for what you want and eliminate feelings of guilt, anxiety, and worry about what others will think.

“Where the Children Take Us” by Zain E. Asher.

Live talk: Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Popular CNN International anchor Asher and memoirist tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. Drawing on tough-love parenting strategies, Obiajulu Ejiofor teaches her sons and daughters to overcome the daily pressures of poverty, crime, prejudice, and much more. With her relentless support, the children exceed all expectations, becoming a CNN anchor, Oscar-nominated actor, a medical doctor, and a thriving entrepreneur.

“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn

Live talk: Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

New York Times best-selling author Quinn’s latest book offers an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story. In 1937 Kiev (now known as Kyiv), bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organizes her life around her library job and her young son, but Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia sends her on a different path. Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must transform from studious young woman to deadly sniper—a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death. When news of her 300th kill makes her a national heroine, Mila finds herself torn from the bloody battlefields of the eastern front and sent to America on a goodwill tour.

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Live talk: Nov. 10, 2 p.m.

Garmus’s New York Times best-selling début is the hilarious and uplifting story of a female scientist whose career is constantly derailed by the idea that a woman’s place is in the home, only to find herself starring as the host of America’s most beloved TV cooking show. Elizabeth Zott is a chemist in 1960s California, and her all-male team at the Hastings Research Institute is very unscientific regarding equality. Only her superstar colleague, Calvin Evans, treats Elizabeth (and her ideas) as equal, and true chemistry results. But three years later Elizabeth is an unwed, single mother, and unexpectedly the star of America’s most beloved cooking show Supper at Six. Elizabeth’s singular approach to cooking (‘take one pint of H2O and add a pinch of sodium chloride’) and independent example are proving revolutionary. Because Elizabeth isn’t just teaching women how to cook, she’s teaching them how to change the status quo.

“How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond” by Kwame Christian.

Live talk: Nov. 15, noon

Best-selling author and founder of the American Negotiation Institute Kwame Christian helps people gain the confidence to not only talk about race, but actually make a difference when they do. His motto is “The best things in life are on the other side of difficult conversations.” For a more equitable workplace, and world, we have to talk to each other about race. But many people avoid such conversations out of fear. Christian provides the skills everyone can use to foster productive discussion, the first step toward lasting social change.

Are you a writer? Preregistration is open for the annual Rappahannock Writers’ Conference, a free day of workshops and speakers to help you hone your craft. Visit librarypoint.org/writers-conference for details.