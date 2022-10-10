BOOK CORNER: Books to give you that autumn vibe

Poet Charmaine J. Forde says it best: “I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.” I spend most of the year looking forward to this month when I can stroll amid gold-tinged trees glowing against an azure backdrop while I sip my pumpkin spice latte and listen to my autumn playlist. Yes, my fall decorations, scented candles and soaps are fully launched by Labor Day, but October is when that fall feeling really comes alive. And while I love a good spooky story this time of year, I thought I’d highlight some lighter books that evoke the magic feeling autumn brings.

"The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook" by America’s Test Kitchen. Brisk days and chilly nights call for comfort food. In this collection of over 550 recipes, you’ll find a spectrum of dishes that explores the bounty of autumn and winter fruits and vegetables. Cranberry Curd Tart, Cider-Braised Pork Roast, Crusty Fig and Fennel Bread … hungry yet? You’ll find entire chapters devoted to the beloved fall staples (apples and pumpkin), as well as desserts of all kinds, main dishes and party foods. Combining the work of over 60 passionate chefs in Boston, this seasonal stunner from America’s Test Kitchen is a must-have.

"From Harvest to Home: Seasonal Activities, Inspired Decor, and Cozy Recipes for Fall" by Alicia Tenise Chew. Food and lifestyle blogger Alicia Tenise Chew, writing at aliciatenise.com, brings the magic of autumn to life with this gorgeous compendium. The beautiful photography and wide range of ideas, from crafting, décor, recipes and activities, would inspire anyone to get their pumpkin spice on. Plan an amazing tailgate party, host a scary movie marathon, create a fall wreath, make Cardamom Ginger Apple butter and more.

"The Simplicity of Cider" by Amy E. Reichert. Fifth-generation cider-maker Sanna Lund only wants to live a quiet, unassuming life on her family’s apple orchard in Door County, Wisconsin. She is wholly devoted to the family farm, though business is struggling, and her brother hopes to convince their aging father to sell the orchard. Enter single father Isaac Banks, who packs up his son Sebastian on a cross-country adventure, seeking escape from Sebastian’s troubled mother. Isaac ends up at Sanna’s orchard, where he becomes indispensable after Sanna’s father is injured. Sanna’s simple life becomes more complicated, yet richer for the unexpected friendship she strikes up with Sebastian, and something more tantalizing with Isaac. A touch of romance, humor and magic make this the perfect autumn read for fans of some light magical realism.

"Blossoms in Autumn" by Zidrou and Aimée de Jongh. The illustrations in this beautiful graphic novel collaboration between Zidrou and de Jongh encourage the reader to slow down and appreciate the use of color and light to express love, loneliness and growing old. Widower Ulysses, forced to retire early, is aimless and lonely. Former model Mediterranea, now running her family’s cheese shop, is also struggling with loneliness. The two orbit in their own spheres, separate but similar, until their worlds collide. Shedding their late middle-age weariness, Mediterranea and Ulysses rapidly fall into a passionate love affair.

"The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches" by Sangu Mandanna. No October book list is complete without witches, but this one is feel-good, not scary. Mika Moon is one of only a few witches in Britain, and to avoid discovery, she must keep to herself and hide her magic. Orphaned young, Mika’s used to being alone, and follows the rules with one exception: She posts videos where she “pretends” to be a witch. This leads to a message asking Mika to come to the remote Nowhere House to teach three young witches how to control their magic. Defying the rules, she heads to Nowhere House and becomes wrapped up in the lives of its residents, including the handsome but irritable Jamie, the house librarian that treats Mika as a threat. Despite this, Mika begins to finally feel like she belongs. When danger knocks at the door, Mika must decide whether to risk it all to protect her newfound family.

If you like the spooky side of October, attend Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s virtual Lunch and Learns on UFOs (Oct. 21) and the haunted history of Fredericksburg (Oct. 28). Visit librarypoint.org/events, keyword “lunch,” for details.