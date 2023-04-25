While I think libraries and library staff should be celebrated every day (I may be biased), today is officially National Library Workers Day, which falls during National Library Week. It’s the perfect time to give thanks for the contributions of libraries and library workers to our communities, from providing no-cost access to technology, teaching kindergarten readiness skills, inspiring school students to be lifelong readers, and yes, being your neighborhood book pusher. Of course, libraries are so much more than books; they are the hub of every community, and library workers make it all happen with a smile.

Enjoy these fiction and nonfiction picks about libraries and library workers:

"The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray: The little-known story of Belle da Costa Greene, who was J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian and one of the most powerful women in New York in the early 1900s. Hired to curate a collection for his newly built Morgan Library, Belle becomes a popular fixture on the New York society scene, renowned for her impeccable taste and negotiating skills in the art and book world. Her secret, though, could bring her world crashing down: She is a Black woman, born Belle Marion Greener, passing for white. "The Personal Librarian" tells the story of this witty, remarkable woman and what she must do to protect her family and carefully crafted white identity in a racist world.

"What You Wish For" by Katherine Center: Toss this novel into your tote for the perfect beach read this summer. An elementary school librarian at the cheerful Kempner School in Galveston, Texas, Samantha Casey loves her town and her job. That is until the school’s beloved principal, Max Kushner, dies and Duncan Carpenter steps in. At first, Sam sings Duncan’s praises as the new principal; after all, she once had a crush on this former colleague whom everyone liked. But the new Duncan has changed. He’s decided the school is one big safety hazard and starts employing extreme measures to fix this “nightmare.” Determined to bring the fun Duncan back, and save her school, Sam teams up with Max’s widow Babette to stage a “joy-bomb” intervention, forcing Duncan to eat a sundae every day and perform juggling acts for the students in order to keep his job. Amid these antics, Sam finds her old crush on Duncan coming back to life.

"The Woman in the Library" by Sulari Gentill: The book’s title evokes a "Clue"-style locked mystery à la Agatha Christie, but its simplicity is deceiving. This multi-layered story starts with a murder in the Boston Public Library. Four strangers, all of whom are working on their own research projects, are seated at the same table when a scream tears through the building, and security guards instruct everyone to stay put. While they wait, the foursome begins chatting and forming a bond until one of them, Freddie Kincaid, declares one of them is a killer. But it’s actually author Hannah Tignone, isolated during the pandemic, who is writing the story of the four new friends in this twisty story-within-a-story.

"The True Tails of Baker and Taylor" by Jan Louch: Who said cats can’t be librarians? In the Minden, Nevada branch of the Douglas County Library in the 1980s, assistant county librarian Louch and a coworker decided that cats were the answer to the library’s mouse problem. After pooling their money to buy a Scottish Fold kitten, which they named Baker, the national book distributor Baker and Taylor purchased them a second kitten, which they named (you guessed it) Taylor. The feline duo became popular not only in Douglas County but nationally, and decades later, Baker and Taylor are still the company’s beloved mascots. Images and stories of these spunky library cats will charm just about anyone.

"The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War" by Delphine Minoui: French-Iranian journalist Minoui tells a story from the siege of Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, from 2012-2016. A government bombing campaign in response to pro-democracy protests obliterated buildings and homes, killing hundreds of civilians and setting off a mass exodus from Daraya. In searching for survivors, a group of resistance members stumbled on a cache of books. Within a month, they had collected 15,000 books, and a library was formed to provide a measure of solace and a place for free thought. Minoui discovered the library through Facebook and was able to interview the library’s founder, Ahmad Muaddamani, and its patrons, through video interviews and online chats. This disparate group denounced as jihadists by President Bashar al-Assad was able to offer education, hope, and freedom through books, from Arabic poetry to American self-help.

"Freedom Libraries: The Untold Story of Libraries for African Americans in the South" by Mike Selby. An idea conceived by the Civil Rights-era group Council of Federated Organizations, freedom libraries were created in response to the refusal of Deep South states to comply with desegregation. Many libraries were desegregated on paper only and did not allow African Americans to obtain library cards, check out books, or use the furniture. So during the Freedom Summer of 1964, when hundreds of volunteers from the north flocked to Mississippi to register Black voters, organizers saw the opportunity to use the volunteers to create and staff libraries that provided African Americans with books, storytimes, and classes. Housed in churches, storefronts, and homes, freedom libraries established across the Southern states were faced with terror, bombings, and even murder. Freedom libraries, created and used by so many courageous people, were an essential element of the civil rights movement.

