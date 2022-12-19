BOOK CORNER: Children's books celebrate cultural traditions

There will be much celebrating over the next month, as Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and Lunar New Year will all be celebrated between Dec. 18 and Jan. 22. What a great time to snuggle up with a child and share a book (or get inspiration for gift giving)!

Celebrating Hanukkah

“The Eighth Menorah” by Lauren L. Wohl, illustrated by Laura Hughes. As Hanukkah approaches, Sam’s class creates handmade menorahs to give as gifts. But Sam’s parents already have seven menorahs, all of them special, and he’s unsure about whether his parents really need another one. On the first evening of Hanukkah, Sam thinks of the perfect person to gift his menorah to.

“How Do Dinosaurs Say Happy Chanukah?” By Jane Yolen and Mark Teague. The dinos are up to their usual tricks as Chanukah begins, but get their act together with each successive day, singing prayers, sharing during dreidel, and cleaning up after latkes.

“There Was a Young Rabbi: A Hanukkah Tale” by Suzanne Wolfe, illustrated by Jeffrey Ebbeler. Written with the same sing-song rhythm as “There Was An Old Woman,” a young rabbi prepares for Hanukkah by reading from the Torah, lighting the menorah, making latkes, playing dreidel, and spending time with friends and family.

Celebrating Christmas

“The Animals Speak: A Christmas Eve Legend” by Marion Dane Bauer, illustrated by Brittany Baugus. A sweet and gentle retelling of Jesus’ birth, with animals gathering on Christmas Eve and at midnight, being able to speak the news of the birth of the Child.

“The First Christmas” by Will Moses. Using the lyrics of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Phillips Brooks as text for this book, the accompanying artwork of Will Moses aligns with the words of the song to visually recreate the journey of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus.

“Season of Light” by Jess Redman, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki. Members of a community count down the days to Christmas by reflecting on the significance of the season: this is a season of joy, of wonder, of giving, of faith, of light.

Celebrating Kwanzaa

“Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa” by Donna L. Washington, illustrated by Shane W. Evans. Li’l Rabbit is not having a very good Kwanzaa. He is too young to remember all the names of the days or to light the candles, and he is embarrassed about the simplicity of the gifts he made. When his efforts to find his Granna a special treat for Karamu seem to have failed, he becomes even more discouraged, until he realizes the wonderful unintended consequences of his search.

“Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story” by Angela Shelf Medearis, illustrated by Daniel Minter. In this original folktale, Medearis tells the story of seven squabbling brothers whose fighting often means they don’t get anything done. When their father dies they must embrace the seven principles of Kwanzaa and work together in order to gain their inheritance.

“The Sound of Kwanzaa” by Dimitrea Tokunbo, illustrated by Lisa Cohen. The snappy text and bright illustrations urge readers to listen to the sound of Kwanzaa each day through the Nguzo Saba and what they each mean in practice.

Celebrating Lunar New Year

“New Year’s Reunion” by Yu Li–Qiong and Zhu Cheng–Liang. Maomao’s father works far away and only comes home for New Year. It is a special time for Maomao and her parents, being together making sticky rice balls, watching the dragon dance, and visiting family and friends.

“Playing With Lanterns” by Wang Yage, illustrated by Zhu Chengliang. Zhao Di and her friends are excited to meet up and show each other the paper lanterns they’ve received as New Year gifts. Each night of New Year they gather and walk with their lanterns until the candle goes out. On the last evening of New Year celebrations, Zhao Di and her friends take their lanterns out for the last time, following the tradition of smashing them and letting them burn to prevent bad luck.

“A Sweet New Year for Ren” by Michelle Sterling, illustrated by Dung Ho. Ren is eager to help her family prepare for New Year, but she is too little to hang decorations or cook noodles. When her older brother comes home, he helps Ren make pineapple cakes to share with the entire family.