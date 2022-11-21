BOOK CORNER: Gobble up these stories for post-dinner treat

I can’t wait for Thursday! Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, I think because it hasn’t been commercialized like other holidays, so the focus can stay on the simple joys of cooking, eating and spending time with people I love. Though any time is a good time to share a book with a child, on Thanksgiving the time after dinner (and pie) when our bellies are full is the perfect time to snuggle up and read a story to a little one.

“Fishing for Turkey” by N.A Cauldron, illustrated by Polina Gortman. A silly story about how a family rescues their Thanksgiving dinner and all their guests when everything and everyone starts to float away. The rhyming and bouncy rhythm of the text are a good match for this lighthearted story.

“How to Catch a Turkey” by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton. A live turkey is a big part of the school Thanksgiving play, but when the turkey gets stage fright and breaks loose, chaos ensues. Teachers, children and even the principal give chase through classrooms, locker rooms and the playground.

“Pearl and Squirrel Give Thanks” by Cassie and Ryan Ehrenberg. Pearl and Squirrel are the best of friends. When they hear about Thanksgiving, they aren’t sure what it is, but set out to give it a try by going through their day pointing out all the things they are thankful for. When a rain storm threatens to ruin their day, they realize that friends are what they are most thankful for.

“Peyton Picks the Perfect Pie: A Thanksgiving Celebration” by Jack Bishop, illustrated by Michelle Mee Nutter. Adults say Peyton is a picky eater but she’s not, she’s just particular. She doesn’t like food that is lumpy, sticky or flaky. She doesn’t like green, orange or red foods. And she doesn’t like her food to touch. But this Thanksgiving, Peyton decides to be adventurous and try something new: pie. As guests show up with an endless variety of pies she has never heard of, Peyton starts to think this may be harder than she thought.

“T is for Thankful” by Greg Paprocki. This board book is a charming way to share what Thanksgiving is all about. Creative and quaint, the colors used in the illustrations give a vintage feel that is a perfect fit for the words selected for each letter. While some words focus on Thanksgiving-specific terms (“G is for gobble gobble”), others take a broader approach (“K is for kindness”).

“Dr. Seuss’s Thankful Things” by Dr. Seuss. Thing One and Thing Two enthusiastically share what they are thankful for, including “things to learn” and “things to make.” Their list of things is made up of other simple joys like surprises, stories, and friends. The Things’s bright smiles in the illustrations and rollicking rhythm of the text convey an exuberant feeling throughout.

“Thanks for Nothing!” By Ryan T. Higgins. Bruce the bear is busy making a surprise holiday feast for his friends. But the wild games his friends are playing keep ruining the food he is preparing. When it’s time to sit down and eat, poor Bruce doesn’t have anything to serve his friends. But they all decide that the fun they had spending the day together is better than any meal.

“Twelve Dinging Doorbells” by Tameka Fryer Brown, illustrated by Ebony Glenn. A family comes together for the holiday and every time the doorbell rings, there’s more people, more food and more commotion. The colorful illustrations in this book convey the joyous feelings of having a house full of people who have come together to celebrate.