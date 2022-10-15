Book review: 'A Man of Iron' takes a deeper look into Grover Cleveland's presidency

A simple asterisk denotes the singularity of Grover Cleveland’s presidency. Of the nation’s 46 chief executives, he alone served two non-consecutive terms.

But Troy Senik makes a powerful case in “A Man of Iron” that the asterisk should not solely define the only Democrat to occupy the White House between the terms of James Buchanan and Woodrow Wilson.

Born in 1837 in New Jersey, a descendant of New Englanders, Cleveland was 16 when his father, a Presbyterian minister, died. He took numerous jobs to help support his family and eventually became an attorney. Having relocated to Buffalo, N.Y., he was elected sheriff of Erie County in 1870, mayor of Buffalo in 1881, governor of New York in 1882 and president in 1884.

“His stratospheric rise through American politics would be fueled every step of the way by a coalition of loyal Democrats and disaffected Republicans,” Senik writes. “He was in a party; but never of it.”

Of Cleveland’s philosophy, Senik writes, he “believed in a narrow interpretation of the Constitution, a limited role for the federal government, and a light touch on economic affairs.”

Although he captured the popular vote, he was defeated for reelection by Republican Benjamin Harrison in 1888 but ousted him in 1892.

Throughout his government service, he was impeccably honest and mulishly stubborn. Among his accomplishments as president, he modernized the Navy, created the Interstate Commerce Commission, fought imperialism and supported political reform.

Senik, who served as a White House speechwriter during George W. Bush’s presidency, fills “The Iron Man” with prodigious research, rich detail on his subject’s public and private lives, and lively prose as he profiles the man likely to have been the last conservative Democrat to hold the presidency.

“While there is no good case for Grover Cleveland to be on Mount Rushmore, there is likewise no good reason that he should be entirely absent from Americans’ historical memory,” he concludes. “Surely there is room for him in the ranks of presidents we regard as distinctive and significant even if they don’t rise to the transcendent greatness of a Washington or a Lincoln.”