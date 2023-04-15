Author Ryan McGee and I lived similar lives after we graduated from college in the 1990s. I became an intern for the Prince William Cannons’ minor league baseball team in 1993. McGee became an intern for the minor league Asheville Tourists in 1994. It was at the end of those respective internships where one might say that our life paths diverged. McGee went on to become an award-winning writer for ESPN, and I went on to become an award-winning insurance claims adjuster who reviews books written by Ryan McGee in my spare time.

McGee reflects on his summer in minor league baseball in “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball.” His experience was so similar to my own that reading the book became uncanny at moments. My fellow Prince William interns and I would occasionally stay behind after the workday was done, the team on a road trip, and take batting practice on the field, which was strictly forbidden. Tapping a keg and drinking beer on the field while we took batting practice was more than strictly forbidden.

We used the players’ equipment and, like the author, I too broke the bat of one of the players with a swing. That player’s name was Eric Knowles and he was not happy about it. McGee was paid a paltry $100 per week for his efforts for the summer. As he notes, that was barely enough to pay rent and eat on from month to month. I was paid even less — a $1,000 stipend payable at the end of the summer if you made it through the seven months of the internship.

Our internships, however, were markedly different in one substantial way, and that was general managers who ran the baseball operations. He worked for a man who was an icon in the industry. I worked for a jerk who was an icon in his own mind. (Disclaimer: The Prince William Cannons were owned by Art Silber at the time of my internship and they ultimately became the Fredericksburg Nationals, which are still owned by Mr. Silber. I only met Mr. Silber a few times that summer and he seemed pleasant and appreciative. Although I do wish he would’ve thrown the interns working his wedding some of the leftover lobster he had at the ballpark reception.)

All of my bitterness aside, “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball” is an engaging read that is often amusing. The Great Mascot Brawl at the South Atlantic League All-Star game in 1994 is something that anyone who had to dress up as a cannonball and give away game schedules at the opening of the Dale City Food Lion can appreciate. McGee’s book is the one that I would want my mother to read if she ever wondered what my internship was really like. She wouldn’t have to know it was different than my own experience.