Book review: Addressing nation's gun violence demands we examine 'Trigger Points'

The stories of mass shooting are coming so fast now, we face the possibility of becoming numb to them.

Partly because it feels there is nothing we can do to prevent them.

As it turns out, that’s not true. But it will require a major rethinking of how we deal with violence in our society.

In “Trigger Points,” Mark Follman offers a way forward. And it begins with relearning everything we think we know about mass shootings, such as the belief we must address mental health, because all shooters are insane or mentally disturbed.

“There is no scientific evidence,” Follman writes, “showing that mental illness can be blamed as the sole cause of mass shootings. Rarely is it the primary one.”

Pointing to mental health is a way of trying to understand why people go on shooting sprees. But that, as it turns out, is the wrong question to ask.

The more important question is how someone reaches the point of attacking.

We’re not dealing with pure evil when dealing with mass shooters. Instead, Follman writes, “the uncomfortable truth is that many of them are more like us in their struggles, life circumstances, and human capacity to act violently than we wish to acknowledge.”

Understanding how someone comes to the decision to kill is what’s behind the emerging field of behavioral threat assessment. And Follman argues that this field is the best chance that we have for getting a handle on this growing problem.

Through engaging stories of real-life FBI agents, psychologists and mass murderers, Follman takes readers on a journey through the early days of behavioral threat assessment at a mental hospital in 1970s Boston, to the previously unreported annual meeting of these experts at the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals, which since the 1990s has met at Disney World of all places.

Better than any murder mystery since “In Cold Blood,” “Trigger Points” will change the way you think about mass murder, and give you examples of communities that are successfully embracing these techniques.

With behavioral threat assessment, and taking serious steps toward limiting the number of firearms available in this country, we can sharply stem the loss of life in this country.

And “Trigger Points” is the place to start.

Martin A. Davis Jr. is the Opinion Page editor at The Free Lance–Star.

