Book review: All of us need these cartoons in our lives

My favorite cartoon in the collection “Love & Vermin,” by New Yorker cartoonist Will McPhail, is the one that reads as follows:

The cartoon shows a middle-aged book reviewer spilling out of a rather large highchair as a book page editor (portrayed as incredibly intelligent—she wears glasses) looks at him while grabbing his piggies and asking: “Who’s a big idiot?” The book reviewer stops giggling, now aware that this is no longer about which piggy went to market. The book reviewer hesitantly points a finger at himself and the book page editor claps and exclaims: “Right! You’re a big idiot.” Then she shakes her head and trudges back to her cubicle muttering “wee, wee, wee, please go home.”

The above cartoon, obviously, is not included in this wonderful collection, but it aptly portrays my general sense of dread as I read and enjoyed McPhail’s cartoons with a sickening realization that trying to convey their humor to readers is nearly impossible without the drawings. It’s like listening to a juggler’s performance on the radio.

As anyone familiar with The New Yorker magazine will know, the cartoons are often some of the best parts of the magazine and McPhail’s are often genius. And as the price of The New Yorker continues to skyrocket (understandable given inflation and distribution costs) this collection of over 150 cartoons is an absolute bargain. A perfect holiday gift for that tough-to-buy-for ex-spouse or ex-soulmate because many of the cartoons are about that painful trek to relationship’s end, or, in some instances, to life’s end. Oh, and there is a whole chapter on mice and pigeon cartoons.

So with apologies for the lack of effort the rest of this review is going to take on my part, I offer some of my favorite cartoons from “Love & Vermin.” No spoiler alert disclaimer, either, because they are incomplete without the accompanying drawing.

Setting—yellow brick road in Oz (not to be confused with Elton John album cover). Scarecrow says to Tin Man and Lion: “WHEN I GET A BRAIN, I’M GONNA FIGURE OUT IF IT’S COOL FOR THREE DUDES TO FOLLOW A LITTLE GIRL THROUGH THE WOODS.”

WARNING! This cartoon portrays partial female frontal nudity—Eve has a fig leaf covering her nether regions while Adam has a fig leaf covering his entirety and says: “I’M ASHAMED OF IT ALL TO BE HONEST.”

Setting—woman sitting in an armchair skimming back through an open book. Caption reads: PREVIOUSLY ON…THAT BOOK YOU’VE BEEN READING FOR THREE MONTHS.

The above cartoon is something that I’m certain all readers of the Books page can appreciate. Oftentimes our lives are already fraught. We don’t need Kafka, we need cartoons.